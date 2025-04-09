A small plane crashed this afternoon in Spotsylvania County, and two people on board survived with only minor injuries.

The Beechcraft plane had taken off from Leesburg enroute to Hampton Roads, according to Virginia State Police.

The pilot reported an oil pressure issue and attempted to make an emergency landing in a field on Scarlet Oak Road. The initial call came in at 3:08 p.m.

The two people on board the plane were taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

The crash is under investigation.