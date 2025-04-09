Home Virginia: Two survive small plane crash after emergency landing attempt
Virginia

Virginia: Two survive small plane crash after emergency landing attempt

Crystal Graham
Published date:
small plane crash 040925 beechcraft plane crash spotsylvania county VSP
Photo courtesy Virginia State Police.

A small plane crashed this afternoon in Spotsylvania County, and two people on board survived with only minor injuries.

The Beechcraft plane had taken off from Leesburg enroute to Hampton Roads, according to Virginia State Police.

The pilot reported an oil pressure issue and attempted to make an emergency landing in a field on Scarlet Oak Road. The initial call came in at 3:08 p.m.

The two people on board the plane were taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

The crash is under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

