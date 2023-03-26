Countries
Virginia Tech tops Tennessee, 73-64, to earn first-ever Elite Eight berth

Chris Graham
Virginia Tech women’s basketbal
Logo: Virginia Tech Athletics

Top seed Virginia Tech held off a second-half Tennessee run to dispatch the Volunteers, 73-64, Saturday in the Sweet 16, advancing the Hokies to a first-ever Elite Eight appearance.

The Hokies (30-4) never trailed, but Tennessee (25-12) cut an 18-point deficit to one with 6:05 to go on a Jasmine Powell three that made it a 53-52 game.

Virginia Tech took control with defense, holding the Vols without a field goal for nearly five minutes to fuel a 16-5 run that put the lead back to double digits.

Georgia Amoore scored a career-high 29 points for the Hokies. Kayana Traylor and Elizabeth Kitley added 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Kitley scored her 2,000th career point in the third quarter to become the fifth Virginia Tech basketball player (men’s or women’s) to eclipse the mark.

Tech, which has won 14 straight, will next face #3 seed Ohio State (28-7) with a Final Four berth on the line on Monday at 9 p.m.

The Buckeyes eliminated #2 seed UConn (31-6), 73-61, earlier on Saturday.

