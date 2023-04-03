Countries
Virginia Tech slugger Jack Hurley, after hitting five homers, named ACC Player of the Week

Chris Graham
Photo: Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech junior outfielder Jack Hurley has been named the ACC Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday.

Hurley batted 11-for-20 (.550) during Tech’s 3-1 week that began with a midweek win at VMI (Tuesday) and concluded with back-to-back, series-clinching victories against then-No. 5 Virginia (Saturday, Sunday).

The 2022 All-American hit five homers in the week, and had a 1.400 slugging percentage (1.950 OPS) with seven runs and 11 RBIs.

Monday’s conference honor arrives at a fitting time for Hurley, who during his last nine games has raised his cumulative batting average by 92 points to .349 and upped his season home run count to 11.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

