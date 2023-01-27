Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia tech picked second in preseason acc softball poll by leagues head coaches
Sports

Virginia Tech picked second in preseason ACC Softball poll by league’s head coaches

Chris Graham
Published:

acc softballFlorida State is the preseason favorite to win the 2023 ACC softball title, with Virginia Tech nipping at FSU’s heels, according to the league’s 13 head coaches.

The Seminoles were chosen to top the league for the second year in a row, following their 18th ACC Championship last season. They received 10 first-place votes for a total of 140 points.

Virginia Tech earned two first-place votes and 131 points to finish second in the poll, followed by Clemson, which collected 120 points and one first-place vote. Duke and Notre Dame rounded out the top five with 108 and 107 points, respectively.

All 15 members of the preseason squad were named to the 2022 All-ACC Softball team, including two season award winners: Notre Dame’s Karina Gaskins (Player of the Year) and Virginia Tech’s Emma Lemley (Freshman of the Year). Nine members were selected 2022 First-Team All-ACC, five were tabbed 2022 Second-Team All-ACC selections and one was named to the 2022 Third-Team All-ACC team.

The Preseason All-ACC Softball Team is voted on by the league’s head coaches and consists of a minimum of 14 players. Each ballot was comprised of five infielders, four outfielders, three pitchers, a catcher and either a designated player or utility player.

Four ACC softball teams are ranked among the top 15 of the D1Softball Preseason Poll, third-most among the conferences. Florida State leads the group at No. 4, followed by No. 9 Clemson, No. 13 Virginia Tech and No. 22 Duke.

Notre Dame will host the 2023 ACC Softball Championship from Wednesday, May 10, to Saturday, May 13 at Melissa Cook Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind.

The 2023 campaign begins Thursday, Feb. 9 with four of the league’s teams in action, while most ACC teams open the season on Friday, Feb. 10.

2023 ACC Softball Preseason Coaches Poll

  1. Florida State – 140 (10 First-Place Votes)
  2. Clemson – 131 (2 First-Place Votes)
  3. Virginia Tech – 120 (1 First-Place Vote)
  4. Duke – 108
  5. Notre Dame – 107
  6. Georgia Tech – 89
  7. Louisville – 72
  8. Virginia – 71
  9. Syracuse – 45
  10. NC State – 43
  11. North Carolina – 41
  12. Boston College – 27
  13. Pitt – 19

2023 Softball Preseason All-ACC Team

  • Valerie Cagle, Clemson, R-Jr., P
  • McKenzie Clark, Clemson, Jr., OF
  • Alia Logoleo, Clemson, R-Jr., INF
  • Devin Flaherty, Florida State, Sr., INF
  • Kalei Harding, Florida State, Sr., DP/UTL*
  • Mack Leonard, Florida State, Gr., INF
  • Kaley Mudge, Florida State, Sr., OF
  • Kathryn Sandercock, Florida State, R-Sr., P
  • Emma Kauf, Georgia Tech, Sr., C
  • Karina Gaskins, Notre Dame, Jr., INF
  • Leea Hanks, Notre Dame, Sr., OF
  • Cameron Fagan, Virginia Tech, Jr., INF
  • Emma Lemley, Virginia Tech, So., P
  • Emma Ritter, Virginia Tech, Jr., OF
  • Meredith Slaw, Virginia Tech., Sr., DP/UTL*

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

liberty
,

Former Liberty football standout Jessie Lemonier dead at age 25
Chris Graham
uva syracuse
,

Syracuse gets 36 from Dyaisha Fair, pulls away late to dispatch Virginia, 90-72
Chris Graham

Virginia, reeling since the loss of star Mir McLean, dropped another one on the road, this time a 90-72 setback at Syracuse on Thursday.

baltimore orioles

Orioles finally acquire starting pitcher in offseason: Cole Irvin heading to Baltimore 
Scott German

The “liftoff” Baltimore GM Mike Elias promised would happen this offseason hasn’t exactly materialized.

longwood basketball

Radford wins back-and-forth Big South battle with Longwood, 63-59
Chris Graham
marques hagans
,

Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Virginia loses Marques Hagans to Penn State
Chris Graham
police
,

Two Virginia inmates, including convicted murderer, on the loose after escape
Chris Graham
fbi richmond

Wanted by the FBI: Community leaders for the 2023 FBI Citizens Academy
Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy