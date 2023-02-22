Countries
news virginia tech in desperate need of a quad 1 win falls to 13 miami 76 70
Virginia Tech, in desperate need of a Quad 1 win, falls to #13 Miami, 76-70

Chris Graham
Image: Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech, somehow still in the others getting consideration part of Joe Lundari’s bracketology coming in, couldn’t get out of its own way, again, on Tuesday, falling 76-70 to #13 Miami in Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies (16-12, 6-11 ACC) could have used what would have been a Quad 1 win over the ‘Canes (23-5, 14-4 ACC) to boost their flagging NCAA Tournament hopes.

Grant Basile picked a bad night to come back to earth. The 6’9” grad student had been averaging 23.6 points per game over his last eight, but he had just 13 on Tuesday, on 6-of-12 shooting.

The Hokies shot 46.7 percent, but were just 9-of-27 (33.3 percent) from three.

Miami led 36-32 at the break, and was up 10 with 9:58 left.

A Hunter Cattoor three got Tech back to within 61-58 with 5:53 to go, and the Hokies had two possessions down four inside of four to go, but committed turnovers on both.

Miami was able to close the game out by going 8-of-10 at the line in the final 1:02.

Norchad Omier had 17 points and 14 rebounds to lead five players in double figures for Miami.

