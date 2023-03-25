Countries
Virginia Tech falls in series opener at Pitt, 5-4, to fall to 1-6 in ACC play

ACC BaseballPitt defeated Virginia Tech in a Friday series opener, 5-4, sending the Hokies to their sixth loss in their first seven games in ACC play.

Jack Hurley had two homers for Tech (13-8, 1-6 ACC) to account for the offense. His three-run blast in the first staked the Hokies to the early lead, and a solo shot in the sixth put Virginia Tech back on top in the middle innings.

Pitt (10-9, 2-3 ACC) scored two in the seventh off Tech ace Drue Hackenberg (1-3, 5.13 ERA) on a Jack Anderson RBI single and a bases-loaded walk to Justin Acal by reliever Brady Kirtner.

