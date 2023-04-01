Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsvirginia tech cant hold nine point fourth quarter lead falls to lsu in final four
Sports

Virginia Tech can’t hold nine-point fourth-quarter lead, falls to LSU in Final Four

Chris Graham
Published date:

final fourVirginia Tech, with a zone defense that Kenny Brooks went to late in the second quarter, had a nine-point lead on LSU going into the fourth quarter.

LSU took this one with pressure D and aggressiveness on the offensive end.

A 22-3 Tigers run over a 7:55 stretch turned the game around, and LSU dispatched the Hokies, 79-72, to advance to the national title game on Sunday.

For Virginia Tech (31-5), it feels like this one slipped away.

The Brooks 2-3 zone gambit sparked an 11-0 run to close out the first half that sent Tech into the break up 34-32.

The Hokies led by as many as 12, at 51-39, on a Cayla King three with 5:40 to go in the third, and it was 59-50 Tech at the end of three.

An Alexis Morris three on the right wing on LSU’s first possession of the fourth quarter cut the margin to six, and it didn’t feel like it at the time, but that shot was the beginning of a long Tigers run.

The only Hokies bucket over the first 8:43 of the fourth was a contested Georgia Amoore three at the 7:53 mark that put Tech up 62-57.

LSU (33-2) would go on a 15-0 run from there that put the Tigers up 10 on a Flau’jae Johnson layup with 3:02 to go.

Virginia Tech would cut it to six twice late, the final time on a pair of Elizabeth Kitley free throws with 37 seconds left, but that was as close as it would get from there.

Kitley had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Virginia Tech. Amoore had 17 points, but was just 4-of-17 from the floor.

Angel Reese had 24 points and 12 rebounds for LSU.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia Tech can’t hold nine-point fourth-quarter lead, falls to LSU in Final Four
2 Update: Man with knife, not gun, faces charges in Shenandoah Elementary School scare
3 Three bridge projects will close roads starting Monday in Rockingham, Page, Augusta
4 Injustice: It’s time for someone to go to bat for Jennifer and Linda Lubin
5 Armaan Franklin enters 2023 NBA draft: What are his realistic chances at the next level?

Latest News

uva duke lacrosse
Sports

Men’s Lacrosse: #1 Virginia falls to #4 Duke, 16-14, in the rain at Klöckner

Chris Graham
armaan franklin
Sports

Armaan Franklin enters 2023 NBA draft: What are his realistic chances at the next level?

Chris Graham

Armaan Franklin, rumored earlier in the week to be leaning toward not returning for his COVID senior season at Virginia, made it official on Friday, announcing that he will enter the NBA draft.

national guard soldier military
Virginia

Governor names new leader of Virginia National Guard, Defense Force

Crystal Graham

Brig. Gen. James W. Ring will serve as the 29th Adjutant General of Virginia effective June 3.

earth planet ecology environment recycle world
Virginia

Conservation group submits petition with 2K signatures opposing Youngkin’s RGGI appeal effort

Crystal Graham
pickleball harrisonburg
Local

Harrisonburg Parks & Rec to add two pickleball courts at Purcell Park

Crystal Graham
Local

Anonymous email: ‘Armed,” ‘dangerous’ MAGA neighbor threatens AFP editor

Chris Graham
TikTok
Perspectives

Let’s stop TikTok: Safeguarding American user data means quitting social media platform

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy