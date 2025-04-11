Home Virginia State Police giving residents, travelers a chance to say thanks with new program
Virginia

Virginia State Police giving residents, travelers a chance to say thanks with new program

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
VSP thank a trooper virginia state police
Screenshot courtesy Virginia State Police

When a state trooper goes about and beyond for you, it might be hard to track them down to thank them after the emergency situation is over.

In the last year, Virginia State Police troopers, pilots and personnel have rescued patients from a flooded hospital, injured hikers from mountains and drivers from storm retention ponds. They have also stayed with drivers when needed and provided medical care.

VSP has launched a button on its website to allow the public to “Thank A Trooper.” The initiative is based on a similar program in Kentucky.

Now Virginians, and people travelling through Virginia, have one location to offer thanks to a trooper.

By clicking the yellow button in the right corner of the VSP website, you will be able to leave a short message thanking a member of Virginia State Police for a service they provided.

Compliments will be shared with the individual trooper, Virginia State Police leadership, and some may be placed on VSP’s social media channels.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

