Virginia State Police giving residents, travelers a chance to say thanks with new program

When a state trooper goes about and beyond for you, it might be hard to track them down to thank them after the emergency situation is over.

In the last year, Virginia State Police troopers, pilots and personnel have rescued patients from a flooded hospital, injured hikers from mountains and drivers from storm retention ponds. They have also stayed with drivers when needed and provided medical care.

VSP has launched a button on its website to allow the public to “Thank A Trooper.” The initiative is based on a similar program in Kentucky.

Now Virginians, and people travelling through Virginia, have one location to offer thanks to a trooper.

By clicking the yellow button in the right corner of the VSP website, you will be able to leave a short message thanking a member of Virginia State Police for a service they provided.

Compliments will be shared with the individual trooper, Virginia State Police leadership, and some may be placed on VSP’s social media channels.