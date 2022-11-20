Menu
news virginia recognized as a top state in national ranking of hospital patient safety
Local/Virginia

Virginia recognized as a top state in national ranking of hospital patient safety

Crystal Graham
Published:
emergency room sign
(© nilsversemann – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia hospitals have once again been recognized as top performers when it comes to patient safety.

Virginia is ranked second overall among states in the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade state rankings that are based on the share of hospitals in each state that earn “A” grades.

The latest rankings continue the trend of strong performance by Virginia hospitals on patient safety.

“Hospitals across Virginia are unique in many ways including where they are located, the communities and patients they serve, and the types of medical care they most commonly provide. But what each hospital has in common is an unparalleled commitment to giving each patient high-quality care in a safe environment,” said Peter Mulkey, Clinch Valley Health Chief Executive Officer and the chair of the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association Board of Directors. “It is an honor to be part of a hospital community that prides itself on achieving exceptional patient care and safety.”

The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grades assign letter grades to nearly 3,000 general acute care hospitals across the nation based on safety data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog Group, and other sources.

In the latest rankings, 37 of 71 Virginia general acute care hospitals evaluated earned “A” grades, placing the Commonwealth second among states in the nation.

‘A’ rated Virginia hospitals

  • Augusta Health
  • Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
  • Buchanan General Hospital
  • Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
  • Clinch Valley Medical Center (Lifepoint Health)
  • Henrico Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia)
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital*
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
  • John Randolph Medical Center (HCA Virginia)
  • LewisGale Hospital – Alleghany (HCA Virginia)
  • LewisGale Medical Center (HCA Virginia)
  • LewisGale Hospital – Montgomery (HCA Virginia)
  • LewisGale Hospital – Pulaski (HCA Virginia)
  • Parham Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia)
  • Reston Hospital Center (HCA Virginia)
  • Retreat Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia)
  • Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
  • Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
  • Sentara CarePlex Hospital*
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital*
  • Sentara Martha Jefferson Medical Center
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
  • Sentara Obici Hospital
  • Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center*
  • Smyth County Community Hospital (Ballad Health)
  • Twin County Regional Healthcare (Lifepoint Health)
  • UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center
  • UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center
  • UVA Health Prince William Medical Center
  • VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital
  • VHC Health
  • Warren Memorial Hospital (Valley Health)
  • Winchester Medical Center (Valley Health)

(An asterisk “*” denotes hospitals that have earned straight “A” grades since 2012)

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

