Virginia recognized as a top state in national ranking of hospital patient safety

Virginia hospitals have once again been recognized as top performers when it comes to patient safety.

Virginia is ranked second overall among states in the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade state rankings that are based on the share of hospitals in each state that earn “A” grades.

The latest rankings continue the trend of strong performance by Virginia hospitals on patient safety.

“Hospitals across Virginia are unique in many ways including where they are located, the communities and patients they serve, and the types of medical care they most commonly provide. But what each hospital has in common is an unparalleled commitment to giving each patient high-quality care in a safe environment,” said Peter Mulkey, Clinch Valley Health Chief Executive Officer and the chair of the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association Board of Directors. “It is an honor to be part of a hospital community that prides itself on achieving exceptional patient care and safety.”

The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grades assign letter grades to nearly 3,000 general acute care hospitals across the nation based on safety data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog Group, and other sources.

In the latest rankings, 37 of 71 Virginia general acute care hospitals evaluated earned “A” grades, placing the Commonwealth second among states in the nation.

‘A’ rated Virginia hospitals

Augusta Health

Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital

Buchanan General Hospital

Carilion New River Valley Medical Center

Clinch Valley Medical Center (Lifepoint Health)

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia)

Inova Alexandria Hospital

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Inova Fairfax Hospital

Inova Loudoun Hospital*

Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

John Randolph Medical Center (HCA Virginia)

LewisGale Hospital – Alleghany (HCA Virginia)

LewisGale Medical Center (HCA Virginia)

LewisGale Hospital – Montgomery (HCA Virginia)

LewisGale Hospital – Pulaski (HCA Virginia)

Parham Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia)

Reston Hospital Center (HCA Virginia)

Retreat Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia)

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital

Riverside Walter Reed Hospital

Sentara CarePlex Hospital*

Sentara Leigh Hospital*

Sentara Martha Jefferson Medical Center

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Sentara Obici Hospital

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center*

Smyth County Community Hospital (Ballad Health)

Twin County Regional Healthcare (Lifepoint Health)

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center

UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center

VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital

VHC Health

Warren Memorial Hospital (Valley Health)

Winchester Medical Center (Valley Health)

(An asterisk “*” denotes hospitals that have earned straight “A” grades since 2012)