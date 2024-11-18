Virginia public school employee arrested, allegedly solicited sex from student

A Virginia public school employee has been arrested and charged after a criminal investigation showed they had solicited sex from a student.

Darryl Ramsey Jr., 31, of Lanham, Md., was an instructional assistant assigned to Wakefield High School in Arlington County.

The Arlington County Police Department’s special victims unit is looking for additional victims.

The investigation began Nov. 8 and Ramsey was arrested on Friday.

He has been charged with Virginia Code § 18.2-370.1 Taking Indecent Liberties with a Child by a Person in a Supervisory or Custodial Relationship.

Additional information regarding the investigation is restricted from release in accordance with Virginia Code § 19.2-11.2, according to a release sent by Arlington County government.

This remains an active criminal investigation.

Anyone who has additional information related to this investigation or has had past inappropriate encounters with this suspect is asked to contact Detective S. Yanda at (703) 228-4244 or [email protected].