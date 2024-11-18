Countries

Home Virginia public school employee arrested, allegedly solicited sex from student
Virginia News

Virginia public school employee arrested, allegedly solicited sex from student

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Arlington County public school employee Darryl Ramsey Jr.
Darryl Ramsey Jr.

A Virginia public school employee has been arrested and charged after a criminal investigation showed they had solicited sex from a student.

Darryl Ramsey Jr., 31, of Lanham, Md., was an instructional assistant assigned to Wakefield High School in Arlington County.

The Arlington County Police Department’s special victims unit is looking for additional victims.

The investigation began Nov. 8 and Ramsey was arrested on Friday.

He has been charged with Virginia Code § 18.2-370.1 Taking Indecent Liberties with a Child by a Person in a Supervisory or Custodial Relationship.

Additional information regarding the investigation is restricted from release in accordance with Virginia Code § 19.2-11.2, according to a release sent by Arlington County government.

This remains an active criminal investigation.

Anyone who has additional information related to this investigation or has had past inappropriate encounters with this suspect is asked to contact Detective S. Yanda at (703) 228-4244 or [email protected].

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

