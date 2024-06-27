No happy ending: Chesterfield County massage parlor deemed ‘bawdy place’

The Virginia Capital Area human trafficking task force and Chesterfield County Police have arrested seven people on 22 charges following recent undercover operations at massage businesses.

The operation took place June 20 at businesses in various spots around Chesterfield County. The task force and Chesterfield Police visited additional businesses, but, in those cases, brought no charges.

The Virginia Capital Area human trafficking task force is a collaborative effort between the Virginia State Police, Chesterfield County Police, Colonial Heights Police, the Henrico County Police Division and Hanover County Sheriff’s Office with a core focus on identifying potentially trafficked persons and connecting them with available support services and resources.

The task force investigates exploitation and trafficking of persons of any age and gender.

Virginia State Police has a tipline available to combat human trafficking.

Any witnesses or victims of human trafficking are encouraged to text 847411 on their phone and then type “VSP” followed by the tip.

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the tip411 web portal featured on the Virginia State Police website.

Massage businesses included in operation

Sunshine Health Massage , 255 Wadsworth Dr.

, 255 Wadsworth Dr. Lucky Star Leisure Center , 9912 Chester Road

, 9912 Chester Road XL Massage, 13549 Midlothian Turnpike

13549 Midlothian Turnpike Coca Spa, 911 N. Courthouse Road

911 N. Courthouse Road Aura Massage, 13546 Waterford Place

Arrests