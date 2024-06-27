Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home No happy ending: Chesterfield County massage parlor deemed ‘bawdy place’
State/National

No happy ending: Chesterfield County massage parlor deemed ‘bawdy place’

Crystal Graham
Published date:
massage towels
(© AbGoni – Generated by AI –stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Capital Area human trafficking task force and Chesterfield County Police have arrested seven people on 22 charges following recent undercover operations at massage businesses.

The operation took place June 20 at businesses in various spots around Chesterfield County. The task force and Chesterfield Police visited additional businesses, but, in those cases, brought no charges.

The Virginia Capital Area human trafficking task force is a collaborative effort between the Virginia State Police, Chesterfield County Police, Colonial Heights Police, the Henrico County Police Division and Hanover County Sheriff’s Office with a core focus on identifying potentially trafficked persons and connecting them with available support services and resources.

The task force investigates exploitation and trafficking of persons of any age and gender.

Virginia State Police has a tipline available to combat human trafficking.

Any witnesses or victims of human trafficking are encouraged to text 847411 on their phone and then type “VSP” followed by the tip.

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the tip411 web portal featured on the Virginia State Police website.

Massage businesses included in operation

  • Sunshine Health Massage, 255 Wadsworth Dr.
  • Lucky Star Leisure Center, 9912 Chester Road
  • XL Massage, 13549 Midlothian Turnpike
  • Coca Spa, 911 N. Courthouse Road
  • Aura Massage, 13546 Waterford Place

Arrests

  • Meizhu Chen, 44, of Flushing, N.Y., was arrested and charged with prostitution and keeping a bawdy place, as well as Chesterfield County code violations for not having a massage license nor a massage therapist permit. Chen was employed at Sunshine Health Massage.
  • Saihua Huang 38, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was arrested and charged with prostitution and keeping a bawdy place; as well as Chesterfield County code violations for not having a massage license nor a massage therapist permit. Huang was employed at Lucky Star Leisure Center.
  • Xiuwen Zhang, 56, of Midlothian, was arrested and charged with prostitution and keeping a bawdy place. Zhang was employed at XL Massage.
  • Jing Jiang, 55, of North Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with prostitution and keeping a bawdy place, as well as Chesterfield County code violations for not having a massage license nor a massage therapist permit. Jiang was employed at Coco Spa.
  • Guoqiang Li, 56, of North Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with keeping a bawdy place, as well as Chesterfield County code violations for not having a massage license nor a massage therapist permit. Li was employed at Coco Spa.
  • Yun Su, 54, of North Chesterfield, was charged with Chesterfield County code violations for not having a massage license nor a massage therapist permit. Su was employed at Coco Spa.
  • Kun Liu, 54, of no permanent address, was arrested and charged with keeping a bawdy place, as well as Chesterfield County code violations for not having a massage license nor a massage therapist permit. Liu was employed at Aura Massage.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 No happy ending: Chesterfield County massage parlor deemed ‘bawdy place’
2 Q and A: The one thing that UVA can do now to fix UVA Football
3 Analysis: Ryan Dunn landed in a great situation with the Phoenix Suns
4 Alpine Goat Brewery to participate in Hops for Heroes on 4th of July
5 Waynesboro: Food Lion Feeds donates $2,300 to The Salvation Army

Latest News

uva-football
Sports

Q and A: The one thing that UVA can do now to fix UVA Football

Chris Graham
aew swerve strickland
Sports

Review: Hits, misses from AEW’s final ‘Dynamite’ before ‘Forbidden Door’

Ray Petree

AEW returned to the KeyBank Center in Buffalo for its final Wednesday night “Dynamite” before “Forbidden Door.” 

george mason
Sports

George Mason gives basketball coach Tony Skinn contract extension

Chris Graham

Tony Skinn led George Mason to 20 wins in his first season as the head coach at his alma mater. Mason rewarded Skinn this week with a contract extension.

norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides blast Charlotte, 14-4, in Thursday matinee

Chris Graham
tv
Sports

TV numbers: AEW ‘Dynamite’ rebounds from last week’s ratings disaster

Chris Graham
Shenandoah National Park
Spotlight, State/National

Scenic America prepares for ‘America the Beautiful’ Photo Contest on July 1

Rebecca Barnabi
Local, Spotlight

Washington & Lee University English, philosophy professors team up for third book collaboration

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status