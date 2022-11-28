Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia moves up two spots to 3 in this weeks associated press top 25
Sports

Virginia moves up two spots, to #3, in this week’s Associated Press Top 25

Chris Graham
Published:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia, on the eve of its first true road game of the 2022-2023 season, moved up two spots to #3 in this week’s AP Top 25.

The Cavaliers (5-0) had a light week, with just one game, a 72-45 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Friday night at JPJ.

UVA did the heavy lifting for its rise from preseason #18 last week with a pair of Top 25 wins at the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, defeating then-#5 Baylor, 86-79, and then-#19 Illinois, 70-61.

Baylor (5-1) is ranked sixth in this week’s AP Top 25; Illinois (5-1) is 16th.

Houston (6-0) is the new #1, for the first time since 1983, after last week’s top-ranked team, North Carolina, lost twice at the Phil Knight Invitational – 70-65 to Iowa State on Friday, and 103-101, in four overtimes, to then-#18 Alabama on Sunday.

UNC (5-2) fell all the way to 18th in this week’s poll.

Duke (6-2), which lost to then-#24 Purdue, 75-56, in the Phil Knight Legacy on Sunday, fell from eighth to 17th.

Purdue (6-0) was the big mover this week, jumping from 24th to fifth after its win over Duke and a win over then-#6 Gonzaga on its way to winning the PKL championship.

UVA will face unranked Michigan (5-1) Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tony bennett

Preview: What UVA Basketball fans need to know about Michigan
Chris Graham
2022 World Cup

Why is USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter apologizing to Iran for … anything?
Chris Graham

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter apologized Monday for US Soccer Federation social media posts that removed the central image of Iran’s flag to show solidarity with millions of Iranians engaged in public protests over the treatment of women.

austin lee edwards

Former Virginia State Police employee killed in shootout after triple-murder in California
Chris Graham

A man who drove across the country to kill the mother and grandparents of a teen that he’d met online is reportedly a former Virginia State Police employee.

albemarle county police department

Albemarle County Police welcome six Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy grads
Crystal Graham
Waynesboro, Virginia

Waynesboro: Entrepreneurs eligible for start-up grants through competition
Crystal Graham
gas

Gas prices continue march down toward, maybe soon below, the $3 a gallon mark
Chris Graham
Augusta Health

Augusta Health receives ‘A’ grade for ongoing commitment to patient safety
Crystal Graham