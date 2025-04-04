Virginia man sentenced to more than 12 years for cocaine, firearm charges

A Virginia man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for his role distributing cocaine throughout the state.

Gregg Louis Gamble, 55, of Glen Allen, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson on Thursday to 12 years and seven months in prison for drug and firearm charges.

According to court documents, from the summer of 2023 through September 2024, Gamble purchased kilogram quantities of cocaine from a source in North Carolina and distributed it to other individuals in Virginia.

On Sept. 13, 2024, law enforcement conducted a search of Gamble’s residence and vehicle. During the search, investigators recovered three one-kilogram bricks of cocaine, two Ziploc bags of cocaine weighing a total of approximately 500 grams, $161,020 in cash, two firearms and a total of 547 rounds of ammunition.

Gamble was previously convicted of, among other crimes, possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of controlled substances, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of a concealed weapon.

As a previously convicted felon, Gable cannot possess firearms or ammunition.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica L. Wright and Ellen H. Theisen prosecuted the case.