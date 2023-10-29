Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin makes appointments to administration, state boards

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration and board appointments on Friday.
The administration appointments included:
- Lori Massengill, External Affairs Specialist, Office of the Governor
- Lizbeth White, Assistant Secretary, Health and Human Resources
- Nicole Overley, Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development, Labor
- Brian Wolford, Deputy Director, Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation, Labor
Board Appointments
Commerce and Trade
Southwest Virginia Cultural Heritage Foundation
- Michael Cochran of Abingdon, Town Manager, Town of Abingdon
- Deborah Milton of Lebanon, Director of Planning, Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission
- The Honorable Amanda Pillion, MEd of Abingdon, Mayor, Town of Abingdon
- Sandy Ratliff of Abingdon, VP Community Innovation, Virginia Community Capital
- Ruby Rogers of Gate City, Retired Educator
- Scotty Wampler of Davenport, Executive Director, Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission
Education
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
- Gilbert Bland of Virginia Beach, Chief Executive Officer, Urban League of Hampton Roads
Board of Visitors of Virginia Military Institute
- Kate Comerford Todd of McLean, Attorney, Ellis George Cipollone O’Brien LLP
Health and Human Resources
Advisory Board on Athletic Training
- David Pawlowski of Henrico, Athletic Trainer, Special Olympics Virginia
- Dr. Virginia D. Wells of Williamsburg, Chief Medical Officer, William and Mary Athletics
- D’Shawn Wright of Yorktown, Owner, Body By D, Inc.
Advisory Board on Genetic Counseling
- Dr. Richard Lucidi of Midlothian, Professor and Division Director of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, Virginia Commonwealth University
Board of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology
- Dr. Lisa Wallace-Davis of Newport News, Optometrist, Luxur-Eyes Optometric Center
- James Wells of Front Royal, retired Director of Pharmacy and Cardiopulmonary Services, Valley Health Warren Memorial Hospital
Board of Medicine
- Thomas Corry of Alexandria, Managing Director, Corry Advisors
- Deborah DeMoss Fonseca of McLean, Realtor, Long & Foster | Forbes Global Properties
- Dr. Elliott Lucas, Jr., of Hampton, OB-GYN Physician, OB Hospitalists Group
Board of Psychology
- Danielle Spearman-Camblard, PsyD, HSP, PMH-C, of Chesterfield, CEO and Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Family Focus Counsel, LLC
Board of Social Work
- Ruth Ann Smulik of Forest, retired RN
Board of Veterinary Medicine
- Dr. Jeffery Newman of Alexandria, Veterinarian, Caring Hands Animal Hospital
- Pattie Seeger, LVT, AAS, BBA, of Hampton, Assistant Professor of Veterinary Sciences; Veterinary Sciences Instructor; Division of Natural Sciences, Tidewater Community College
Rare Disease Council
- John Feore of Arlington, Senior Director, Jeffrey J. Kimbell & Associates; Director of Health Policy and Advocacy, Institute of Gene Therapies
- Sharon Kopis of Forest, Nursing Professor, Liberty University
- Leslie Mehta of Chesterfield County, Chief of Staff and Counsel to the CEO, Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority
- Dr. Angela Olmsted of Lynchburg, Director of Operations and Pharmacy Services, Piedmont Community Health Plan
Task Force on Services for Survivors of Sexual Assault
- Ariel Ward of Falls Church, Director of Community Health-Forensic Nurse Examiner, Inova Health System
- Caitlin Yerkes of Falls Church, Forensic Nurse Examiner
Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority
- Karen A. Faison, PhD, of Hopewell, Professor Emeritus, Virginia State University
Labor
Board for Waste Management Facility Operators
- Joshua Byerly of Powhatan, Solid Waste Division Assistant Director, Henrico County
Board for Waterworks and Wastewater Works Operators and Onsite Sewage System Professionals
- Alvin Christian of Chesterfield, Assistant Director for Enterprise Operations, County of Henrico Department of Public Utilities
Legislative
Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council
- Corrine A. Louden of Chesterfield, Chief Deputy Inspector General, Virginia Office of the State Inspector General
Veterans and Defense Affairs
Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Services Organizations
- LTC Vernon Peters, USA (Ret), of Chester, Director of Government Relations, Virginia Professional Educators