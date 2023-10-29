Countries
Government, Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin makes appointments to administration, state boards

Crystal Graham
Published date:
virginia state capitol
(© demerzel21 – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration and board appointments on Friday.

The administration appointments included:

  • Lori Massengill, External Affairs Specialist, Office of the Governor
  • Lizbeth White, Assistant Secretary, Health and Human Resources
  • Nicole Overley, Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development, Labor
  • Brian Wolford, Deputy Director, Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation, Labor

Board Appointments

Commerce and Trade

Southwest Virginia Cultural Heritage Foundation

  • Michael Cochran of Abingdon, Town Manager, Town of Abingdon
  • Deborah Milton of Lebanon, Director of Planning, Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission
  • The Honorable Amanda Pillion, MEd of Abingdon, Mayor, Town of Abingdon
  • Sandy Ratliff of Abingdon, VP Community Innovation, Virginia Community Capital
  • Ruby Rogers of Gate City, Retired Educator
  • Scotty Wampler of Davenport, Executive Director, Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission

Education

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

  • Gilbert Bland of Virginia Beach, Chief Executive Officer, Urban League of Hampton Roads

Board of Visitors of Virginia Military Institute

  • Kate Comerford Todd of McLean, Attorney, Ellis George Cipollone O’Brien LLP

Health and Human Resources

Advisory Board on Athletic Training

  • David Pawlowski of Henrico, Athletic Trainer, Special Olympics Virginia
  • Dr. Virginia D. Wells of Williamsburg, Chief Medical Officer, William and Mary Athletics
  • D’Shawn Wright of Yorktown, Owner, Body By D, Inc.

Advisory Board on Genetic Counseling

  • Dr. Richard Lucidi of Midlothian, Professor and Division Director of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, Virginia Commonwealth University

Board of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology

  • Dr. Lisa Wallace-Davis of Newport News, Optometrist, Luxur-Eyes Optometric Center
  • James Wells of Front Royal, retired Director of Pharmacy and Cardiopulmonary Services, Valley Health Warren Memorial Hospital

Board of Medicine

  • Thomas Corry of Alexandria, Managing Director, Corry Advisors
  • Deborah DeMoss Fonseca of McLean, Realtor, Long & Foster | Forbes Global Properties
  • Dr. Elliott Lucas, Jr., of Hampton, OB-GYN Physician, OB Hospitalists Group

Board of Psychology

  • Danielle Spearman-Camblard, PsyD, HSP, PMH-C, of Chesterfield, CEO and Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Family Focus Counsel, LLC

Board of Social Work

  • Ruth Ann Smulik of Forest, retired RN

Board of Veterinary Medicine

  • Dr. Jeffery Newman of Alexandria, Veterinarian, Caring Hands Animal Hospital
  • Pattie Seeger, LVT, AAS, BBA, of Hampton, Assistant Professor of Veterinary Sciences; Veterinary Sciences Instructor; Division of Natural Sciences, Tidewater Community College

Rare Disease Council

  • John Feore of Arlington, Senior Director, Jeffrey J. Kimbell & Associates; Director of Health Policy and Advocacy, Institute of Gene Therapies
  • Sharon Kopis of Forest, Nursing Professor, Liberty University
  • Leslie Mehta of Chesterfield County, Chief of Staff and Counsel to the CEO, Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority
  • Dr. Angela Olmsted of Lynchburg, Director of Operations and Pharmacy Services, Piedmont Community Health Plan

Task Force on Services for Survivors of Sexual Assault

  • Ariel Ward of Falls Church, Director of Community Health-Forensic Nurse Examiner, Inova Health System
  • Caitlin Yerkes of Falls Church, Forensic Nurse Examiner

Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority

  • Karen A. Faison, PhD, of Hopewell, Professor Emeritus, Virginia State University

Labor

Board for Waste Management Facility Operators

  • Joshua Byerly of Powhatan, Solid Waste Division Assistant Director, Henrico County

Board for Waterworks and Wastewater Works Operators and Onsite Sewage System Professionals

  • Alvin Christian of Chesterfield, Assistant Director for Enterprise Operations, County of Henrico Department of Public Utilities

Legislative

Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council

  • Corrine A. Louden of Chesterfield, Chief Deputy Inspector General, Virginia Office of the State Inspector General

Veterans and Defense Affairs

Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Services Organizations

  • LTC Vernon Peters, USA (Ret), of Chester, Director of Government Relations, Virginia Professional Educators

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

