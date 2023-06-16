Countries
newsvirginia football elliott adds nine preferred walk ons looking to add depth
Sports

Virginia Football: Elliott adds nine preferred walk-ons, looking to add depth

Chris Graham
Published date:
tony elliott
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia football coach Tony Elliott announced Thursday the addition of nine preferred walk-ons to the roster for the fall.

Before you dismiss the significance, I’m thinking, Patrick Jeffers, who walked on at UVA in the George Welsh era, caught nine passes as a freshman, then led the team in receptions twice before playing six years in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl.

I’d throw another Patrick, Patrick Kerney, in there as well. Kerney was recruited to Virginia to play lacrosse, which is a scary thought, that guy with a stick in his hand.

He went on to play defensive end for Welsh, recorded 24 sacks in three seasons, became a first-round draft pick, and would go on to win first-team All-Pro honors in 2007 during his 10-year NFL career.

Jeffers and Kerney are outliers, sure, but the point is, walk-ons, particularly the recruited walk-ons, at the least add depth, and some of them will play their way into the two-deep.

And if we get lucky, we get a starter.

Really lucky is another Jeffers or Kerney.

Anyway, these are the guys that Elliott has coming in this weekend.

Nana Appouh: 6-4, 300, DL, Herndon High School, Herndon, Va.

Played guard and nose tackle at Herndon High School for head coach Bill Bachman … helped lead the Hornets to their first winning season since 2008-09, going 6-5 … named to First Team Liberty All-District team …  named to second team all-region defensive line.

Rob Keys: 6-2, 200, LB, Westfield High School, Chantilly, Va.

Played middle linebacker and outside linebacker at Westfield High School for head coach Kyle Simmons … helped team to a 7-5 record as a senior … team reached second round of Class 6 playoffs … named to All-Region First Team (2022) … All-District Honorable Mention (2022) … also participated in track and field and lacrosse in high school … All-Region First Team and state qualifier in track and field … district champion in the boys 4×200 relay.

Andy Lutes: 6-4, 260, OL, Salem High School, Salem, Va.

Played offensive and defensive tackle at Salem High School for head coach Don Holter … 2020 4A state champion, going 10-0 on the season … served as team captain in his senior year … First Team River Edge District all-offense (2022) … son of Suzanne Moushegian and Nick Lutes … his mother attended UVA from 1990-94.

Claiborne Richards: 5-11, 175, WR, Montgomery Bell Academy, Nashville, Tenn.

Played wide receiver at Montgomery Bell Academy for head coach Marty Euverard … D2AAA All-State honoree (2022) … also played varsity basketball.

Hayden Rollison: 6-3, 230, TE, Collegiate School, Richmond, Va.

Played tight end and middle linebacker at Collegiate School for head coach Mark Palyo … VISAA all-conference honoree … first team all-state tight end honoree … second team all-state linebacker honoree … All-Metro honoree … served as team captain in his junior and senior season … also played varsity baseball … 2022 VISAA D1 Prep League baseball champion … served as baseball team captain in his senior season … son of Jantz and Bryan Rollison … his father played football at Hampden-Sydney College has three siblings, Brian, Christian, and Lily.

Elijah Silbeck: 6-5, 200, P/PK, Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, Ind.

Played punter/kicker at Warren Central High School for head coach Mike Kirschner … named Indiana Mr. Football Kicker of the Year in 2022, an award voted on by the Indiana Football Coaches Association … in his senior season, kicked four field goals with a long of 42 yards, averaged 41.3 yards on punts and went 25-for-26 on extra-point attempts … a Blue-Grey All-American … presented the 2023 Terry Courage Award by the Central Indiana Chapter of the National Football Foundation … named 2022 IFCA Academic All-State.

Gabe Sneed: 6-5, 250, DL, Union High School, Big Stone Gap, Va.

Played defensive end and tight end at Union High School for head coach Travis Turner … four-time all-district (2019-22) and three-time all-region (2020-22) honoree … also was a varsity track & field athlete in high school … all-district, all-region, and all-state honoree in discus and shot put (2022) … son of Amanda Sneed … has one older sibling, Aristin.

Dane Steele: 6-4, 285, OL, Covenant Day School, Charlotte, N.C.

Played offensive line at Covenant Day School for head coach Pete McSparin … named First Team NCISAA all-conference (2021-22) … named First Team NCISAA all-state (2022) … Covenant Day School offensive MVP (2022) … served as team captain in his senior year … also played varsity track & field and basketball … son of Gary and Laura Steele … his father played football at UVA from 1988-92 … has an older sister, Natalie.

Justin Stewart: 6-2, 220, DL, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, Alexandria, Va.

Played defensive end and offensive linebacker at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School for head coach Vashon Winton … earned Second Team VISAA All-State honors (2021-22) … First Team All-IAC defense team (2021-22).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

