Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia farm workers among delegation travelling to d c to push agriculture bill
Government/Politics

Virginia farm workers among delegation travelling to D.C. to push agriculture bill

Crystal Graham
Published:
farmer in field
(© scharfsinn86 – stock.adobe.com)

More than 60 farm workers are travelling to Washington, D.C. this week to push Congress to pass the bipartisan Farm Workforce Modernization Act, according to a news release from The United Farm Workers, the UFW Foundation, Pineros Campesinos Union del Norte and La Union del Pueblo Entero.

The Farm Workforce Modernization Act is compromise legislation which will honor farm workers’ labor and help secure America’s food supply.

Farm workers from major agricultural states will be a part of the delegation including workers from Virginia.

The Farm Workforce Modernization Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives in March of 2021 with 247 votes and with 30 GOP votes.

“Providing America’s agricultural workforce with the legal status and stability they have earned is a crucial factor in ensuring America’s food security,” said UFW President Teresa Romero. “On Thanksgiving, when Americans gather with family to give thanks for the food on their table, we ask Congress to show its thanks to essential farm workers and their families by passing this common-sense bipartisan legislation.”

UFW Foundation Chief Executive Officer Diana Tellefson Torres said that families all over the country will enjoy food this Thanksgiving brought to them by farm workers.

“Farm workers demonstrated during the pandemic that they are at the very core of our food security,” said Tellefson Torres. “These hardworking men and women have earned the opportunity to apply for legal status.  Let’s give thanks to those who nourish this nation by passing the Farm Workforce Modernization Act through Congress.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Favorite dishes: The ingredients of a Thanksgiving feast
Rebecca Barnabi
business open cafe restaurant apron sign

Charlottesville Fire Department to conduct annual inspections on mercantile businesses
Crystal Graham

The Charlottesville Fire Department is conducting inspections of all mercantile businesses in the city now through Dec. 31.

businessman outside

Petersburg puts multiple commercial and residential properties up for sale
Crystal Graham

The City of Petersburg has listed 13 commercial and residential properties for sale with bidding allowed through Dec. 13.

alzheimers

Promising Alzheimer’s drug failed to slow clinical decline in studies
Crystal Graham
online news

In the Media: People prefer to read the bad news, which, yes, shocking, right?
Chris Graham
hispanic access foundation

New report offers 10 solutions to address the world’s climate crisis
Crystal Graham
american lung association

Lung cancer in Virginia: Report says more people need to be screened
Crystal Graham