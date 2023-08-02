Virginia Beach police officer in vehicle fired upon while doing plainclothes surveillance

A Virginia Beach police officer was treated for lacerations Wednesday from broken glass after his unmarked vehicle was struck by gunfire while doing surveillance related to a recent theft from a vehicle.

Officers from the VBPD Fourth Precinct Crime Suppression Squad were conducting plainclothes surveillance in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive around 2:15 a.m. when suspects fired numerous gunshots. The officer, according to police, discharged his service weapon from inside the vehicle in response to the incoming gunfire.

The officer immediately left the scene after the gunfire, and the suspects reportedly fled on foot.

A subsequent search of the area by responding officers located two individuals who were detained.

Both subjects have been charged as follows:

A 16-year-old male of Norfolk has been charged with two counts of tempering with an automobile, shooting at a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of an extended ammunition magazine in public

A 16-year-old male of Virginia Beach has been charged with two counts of tempering with an automobile, shooting at a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a juvenile

It is not believed anyone was struck by police gunfire at this time. However, the VBPD homicide unit is conducting a criminal investigation into this incident.

The VBPD Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct an administrative review to determine whether the actions in this incident complied with department policy, procedure and training.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at (757) 385-4101.