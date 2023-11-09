Virginia Basketball signs Cofie, Sharma to NLIs

Two Class of 2025 recruits signed NLIs with Virginia on Wednesday – 6’10” four-star power forward Jacob Cofie from Seattle, Wash., and 6’5” three-star shooting guard Ishan Sharma from Milton, Ontario.

Cofie projects as a stretch four as he develops, already possessing a nice midrange game with touch out to 17 feet.

The big 225-pounder averaged 20.9 points, 11 rebounds and 5.2 assists during his junior season at Eastside Catholic School in 2022-2023.

He is ranked No. 61 in the ESPN recruiting rankings.

“Jacob is a strong athlete with positional size,” UVA coach Tony Bennett said. “His ball-handling and passing skills along with his ability to post up and face the basket make him a multidimensional offensive threat.”

Sharma served as team captain for Fort Erie International Academy, which was the second-ranked team in Canada in 2022-2023. He was named to the Nike EYBL Peach Jam All-Breakout Team after shooting 45 percent from three-point range.

Sharma was a starter on Canada’s U16 and U17 national teams, respectively, leading the team in scoring in 2022.

“Ishan is a complete guard with good size and feel for the game,” Bennett said. “His shooting ability and passing stood out to our staff.”