Virginia Basketball will be heading down to the Bahamas next November.

UVA hoops will take part in the 2024 Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center. Kentucky-based bdG Sports announced Sunday.

Baylor, St. John’s and Tennessee complete the competitive four-team field.

Event dates, schedule of games, travel package details and ticket information will be announced later.

For all event information, visit bahamarhoops.com.