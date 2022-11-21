Menu
news virginia after taking title at the main event jumps to 5 in new ap top 25
Sports

Virginia, after taking title at the Main Event, jumps to #5 in new AP Top 25

Chris Graham
Published:
uva basketball main event
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia, with a pair of Top 25 wins at the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas over the weekend, jumped 13 spots to #5 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

The Cavaliers (4-0) defeated then-#5 Baylor, 86-79, on Friday, then took the title game with a 70-61 win over then-#19 Illinois on Sunday.

Baylor (4-1) dropped two spots, to seventh, and Illinois moved up three spots, to 16th.

Both earned splits at the Vegas tournament with wins over then-#8 UCLA (3-2), which dropped 11 spots to 19th.

The rest of the Top 5 has North Carolina (4-0) at #1, Houston (5-0) at two, Kansas (4-0) at three and Texas (3-0) at four.

Chris Graham

