VDH sending texts, voice messages reminding seniors to get COVID booster

The Virginia Department of Health is sending seniors age 50+ in the Central Shenandoah Health District text and voice messages reminding them that they are eligible for the COVID-19 bivalent booster shot.

Members of this population will only receive a message if records indicate they are eligible for, but have not yet received, a bivalent booster.

The voice/text messages are just one more way VDH is reaching out to let Virginians know they can get a free bivalent booster at many locations, including health care providers, local pharmacies and health departments around the state.

The message reads: “VA Dept of Health records indicate you are eligible for a COVID-19 bivalent booster. Schedule an appt at https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov or (877) 829-4682.”

Contact information from the resident’s immunization record will determine whether they receive a text message (for mobile numbers) or a phone call (for landlines).

Individuals do not need to wait for this notification to get a bivalent booster.

If you have questions about your eligibility to receive a bivalent booster, or believe you have been contacted in error, contact the VDH call center for a review of your record. Call (877) VAX-IN-VA.