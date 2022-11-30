Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news vdh sending texts voice messages reminding seniors to get covid booster
Local/Virginia

VDH sending texts, voice messages reminding seniors to get COVID booster

Crystal Graham
Published:
augusta health covid-19 vaccines
Photo courtesy Augusta Health.

The Virginia Department of Health is sending seniors age 50+ in the Central Shenandoah Health District text and voice messages reminding them that they are eligible for the COVID-19 bivalent booster shot.

Members of this population will only receive a message if records indicate they are eligible for, but have not yet received, a bivalent booster.

The voice/text messages are just one more way VDH is reaching out to let Virginians know they can get a free bivalent booster at many locations, including health care providers, local pharmacies and health departments around the state.

The message reads: “VA Dept of Health records indicate you are eligible for a COVID-19 bivalent booster. Schedule an appt at https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov or (877) 829-4682.”

Contact information from the resident’s immunization record will determine whether they receive a text message (for mobile numbers) or a phone call (for landlines).

Individuals do not need to wait for this notification to get a bivalent booster.

If you have questions about your eligibility to receive a bivalent booster, or believe you have been contacted in error, contact the VDH call center for a review of your record. Call (877) VAX-IN-VA.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

road closed

Albemarle County: Emergency pipe repair closes portion of Carters Mountain Road
Chris Graham
jesse watters

Fox News dolts: Soccer is ‘boring,’ and also, soccer players are ‘really handsome’
Chris Graham

Jesse Watters, who is apparently a guy on TV, and Adam Carolla, who you may vaguely remember from whatever that the name of that show was 20 years ago, and wish you didn’t, think soccer is boring.

rawlings funny bone

Donnell Rawlings to perform at Richmond’s Funny Bone Dec. 9-10
Crystal Graham

Comedian Donnell Rawlings will perform four shows at The Funny Bone in Richmond Dec. 9-10.

pam tillis

Pam Tillis to perform ‘Belles and Bows’ Christmas show at Wayne Theatre
Crystal Graham
runaways

Albemarle County: Police seek public’s help locating teen runaways from Crozet
Chris Graham
Waynesboro, Virginia

Waynesboro: Shop local on Saturday, Dec. 3 with downtown Holiday Market
Crystal Graham
Schola Cantorum

Schola Cantorum to present ‘An English Christmas’ concert on Dec. 10
Crystal Graham