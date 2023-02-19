VCU coasts past Fordham, 80-61, to remain alone atop A-10 standings

Nick Kern Jr. poured in a career-high 17 points, and VCU forced 22 Fordham turnovers, on the way to an 80-61 Senior Day victory Saturday at the Siegel Center.

Kern scored eight of VCU’s first 11 points and finished 8-of-9 from the field.

Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 13 points and dished out 10 assists to record his second career double-double. He also grabbed six steals and four rebounds.

Sophomore forward Jalen Deloach and redshirt sophomore guard Jamir Watkins added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Black and Gold (20-7, 11-3 A-10).

Will Richardson supplied Fordham (21-6, 9-5 A-10) with 21 points on 6-of-10 shooting from three.

VCU held Fordham to 7-of-23 shooting in the first half on the way to a 37-24 halftime lead. Fordham never led, with the lone tie coming at 20-20 with 7:07 left in the first half.

VCU would lead by as many as 24.