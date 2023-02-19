Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news vcu coasts past fordham 80 61 to remain alone atop a 10 standings
Sports

VCU coasts past Fordham, 80-61, to remain alone atop A-10 standings

Chris Graham
Published:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

Nick Kern Jr. poured in a career-high 17 points, and VCU forced 22 Fordham turnovers, on the way to an 80-61 Senior Day victory Saturday at the Siegel Center.

Kern scored eight of VCU’s first 11 points and finished 8-of-9 from the field.

Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 13 points and dished out 10 assists to record his second career double-double. He also grabbed six steals and four rebounds.

Sophomore forward Jalen Deloach and redshirt sophomore guard Jamir Watkins added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Black and Gold (20-7, 11-3 A-10).

Will Richardson supplied Fordham (21-6, 9-5 A-10) with 21 points on 6-of-10 shooting from three.

VCU held Fordham to 7-of-23 shooting in the first half on the way to a 37-24 halftime lead. Fordham never led, with the lone tie coming at 20-20 with 7:07 left in the first half.

VCU would lead by as many as 24.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Police: Michigan State University shooter had no ties to school, motive unclear
2 U.S. shoots down another unidentified object: Serious question … is it aliens?
3 Super Bowl Notebook: Everything except the game that was off with the Fox broadcast
4 So now, Meltzer says AEW wants CM Punk back, but he needs to mend fences first
5 Little Dick Donnie likes public executions: To get rid of the other criminals, his competition

Latest News

odu athletics
Sports

ODU picks up Sun Belt road win at Appalachian State, 74-63

Chris Graham
mortar
Local

Crews scramble to deal with mortar left at Albemarle County recycling center

Chris Graham

Somebody left a mortar at an Albemarle County recycling center on Saturday, leading to several hours of drama as emergency crews scrambled.

virginia tech men's basketball
Sports

Virginia Tech gets 22 from Grant Basile, posts mild upset of Pitt, 79-72

Chris Graham

Virginia Tech got 22 points from Grant Basile, what else is new, right, and the Hokies notched another big win at the Cassell, knocking off league leader Pitt, 79-72, on Saturday.

ACC Baseball
Sports

Roundup: #18 Virginia Tech, #19 Virginia notch Ws, Liberty loses at #18 Southern Miss

Chris Graham
George Mason
Sports

George Mason holds off La Salle, 70-66, to get over .500 mark in A-10 play

Chris Graham
uva lacrosse
Sports

#1 Virginia explodes for 20 in first half, holds on to beat #18 Harvard, 25-21

Chris Graham
longwood basketball
Sports

Longwood defeats Radford, 73-63, to move into tie for second in Big South

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy