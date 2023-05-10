Countries

newsvcu basketball ryan odom adds burgess bales hart to rams coaching staff
Sports

VCU Basketball: Ryan Odom adds Burgess, Bales, Hart to Rams coaching staff

Chris Graham
Published date:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

VCU basketball coach Ryan Odom announced the additions of men’s basketball staffers Bradford Burgess, Billy Bales and Matt Hart on Tuesday.

Burgess, one of the most celebrated Rams in VCU hoops history, returns to his alma mater as Odom’s director of student-athlete development. A Midlothian native, Burgess spent the 2022-2023 season as a player development coordinator with the Chicago Bulls.

He previously worked for the Oklahoma City Thunder organization for three years. His tenure included a stint as an assistant coach for the Thunder’s G-League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, in 2019-2020.

“My family and I are eternally grateful for the opportunity to come back to VCU,” Burgess said. “I want to thank Ed McLaughlin and Coach Odom for providing me the opportunity to be on staff at my alma mater. I fully believe in Coach Odom’s vision for the team and the development of our players. I am excited to share my experiences as a student-athlete, a professional basketball player and a coach in the NBA/G-League with the staff and future generations of Rams.

“I can’t thank the VCU community and the city of Richmond enough for all the love and support they have shown me and my family over the years. We are looking forward to getting the Burgess family back in the Siegel Center!”

The 6’6” Burgess starred for VCU from 2009-2012 and was one of the driving forces behind the Rams’ march to the 2011 Final Four. Burgess averaged 15.6 points in six NCAA Tournament games that season, including 26 and the game-winning basket in the Rams’ Sweet 16 victory over Florida State. He also provided 15 points and nine rebounds in VCU’s Final Four contest against Butler.

Burgess ranks fifth in school history with 1,684 points, and he’s one of seven Rams to have their jersey retired. He later embarked on a successful professional basketball career that included stops in Italy, Belgium, Austria, Hungary and The Netherlands.

Bales will serve as director of video for the Rams. He follows Odom from Utah State, where he worked as director of player development from 2021-2023.

Prior to his tenure with the Retrievers, Bales was a graduate assistant at Lenoir-Rhyne from 2018-2020.

“I am beyond excited to be a part of the VCU Basketball program and Richmond community,” Bales said. “VCU is a special place with a passionate fan base and a rich tradition. I look forward to helping continue the storied success of the program. I want to thank Coach Odom and Ed McLaughlin for the opportunity to join the Ram Family!”

Hart becomes VCU’s first director of analytics. He also worked for Odom at Utah State, serving as a graduate assistant for the Aggies’ 2022-2023 NCAA Tournament squad.

Hart previously served as an assistant coach at Daemen University in 2021-2022, as well as player development/director of video operations at his alma mater, George Washington, in 2018-2019.

Hart played professionally in the United States, Canada, Ireland and Serbia from 2017-2018 and 2019-2021.

“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity at VCU to continue to work with Coach Odom and the rest of the staff. I look forward to positively impacting our student-athletes and the Richmond community,” Hart said.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist.

