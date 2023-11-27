UVA’s Littlepage, Wright Rogers, Long headline 2024 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame inductees

The 2024 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame class includes some heavy hitters from UVA Athletics – former AD Craig Littlepage, women’s hoops legend Monica Wright Rogers and football great Chris Long.

The nine-member class – which includes former United States Women’s National Team soccer coach Jill Ellis, Rick Jeffrey, the president of Special Olympics Virginia, Olympic track and field standout LaShawn Merritt, Randolph Macon men’s basketball star Hal Nunnally, longtime Virginia Tech sports information director Dave Smith and sportswriter Paul Woody – will be celebrated as part of 2024 Induction Weekend, April 19-20 in Henrico County.

The 2024 Induction events will include a Sponsor Welcome Reception on Friday, April 19, Breakfast with Champions the morning of Saturday, April 20, and the Hall of Fame Reception & Induction Ceremony later that evening.

Event and ticket information can be found at the Hall of Fame’s website www.vasportshof.com.

Littlepage spent a total of 45 years on Grounds at Virginia, first as an assistant coach on the men’s basketball team (1976-1982 and 1988-1990), and then in athletics administration from 1990-2017, the last 16 serving as director of athletics.

During his time as AD, the Cavaliers were one of the most successful programs in the nation, winning 76 ACC championships and 13 national championships. The 76 conference championships were the most by an ACC member school during that time.

In addition to his role as AD, Littlepage chaired the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Selection Committee (2005-2006) and was a member of the USA Basketball Board of Directors (2005-2008).

In 2021, Littlepage was selected for induction into the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame.

Wright Rogers, from Forest Park High School in Woodbridge, was named the 2006 Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year for women’s basketball and was selected as a WBCA All-American. During her four years at Virginia, Wright Rogers set program career records for total points (2,540), scoring average (19.1 ppg), field goals made (962), field goal attempts (2,207) and 25-point games (28), and ranks fourth on the all-time list with 372 steals.

A three-time All-American, Wright Rogers was named the 2010 ACC Player of the Year, ACC Defensive Player of the Year and WBCA National Defensive Player of the Year. Following her graduation, she played seven seasons in the WNBA, winning two WNBA Championships, and was named to the 2010 All-Rookie Team.

Long, a Charlottesville native, was a two-time All-ACC selection, the 2007 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Dudley Award winner and unanimous first-team All-American for UVA.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams, Long played 11 seasons in the NFL with St. Louis, New England and Philadelphia.

He registered 332 tackles, 70 sacks, and 15 forced fumbles during his professional career, while also being a part of two Super Bowl winning teams in New England (LI) and Philadelphia (LII).

His impact has extended well beyond the gridiron through his Chris Long Foundation. For his charitable efforts, Long has been the recipient of the NFL Players Associations Alan Page Community Award (2018), and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award (2018).