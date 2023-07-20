Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
UVA women’s basketball: Coach Mox promotes Janko Popovic to full-time assistant position
Sports

UVA women’s basketball: Coach Mox promotes Janko Popovic to full-time assistant position

Chris Graham
Published date:
janko popovic
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced Thursday that Janko Popovic has been promoted to assistant coach/video coordinator.

“I’m excited to be able to promote Coach Pop,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “He has earned every bit of this promotion. He was hired as our video coordinator and excelled in all facets of his role! But his knowledge of the game and prior experience of being an on-court coach and recruiter is what propelled him into this new role. He also builds genuine relationships with everyone he encounters. Promoting him to assistant coach/video coordinator will allow him to utilize all his talents and continue to help our program operate at an elite level.”

Popovic joined Agugua-Hamilton’s staff in 2022 as the team’s video coordinator. This summer, he was an assistant coach for the Serbian national team at the 2023 Women’s EuroBasket Championships in Slovenia and Israel.

Popovic also worked for the Serbian national team as a training camp coach in preparation for a bronze-medal run in EuroBasket 2019 in Serbia and Latvia. He also worked with the national team in the summer of 2021 as an assistant coach/scout and helped lead the team to the gold at Spain’s EuroBasket 2021 and a fourth-place finish at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Before coming to Virginia, Popovic, a native of Belgrade, Serbia, spent two seasons working at Marshall. He began his Thundering Herd tenure as the video coordinator before becoming an assistant coach for the 2021-2022 season.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Staunton fatal fire caused by smoking materials; no working alarm in home
2 Governor on surplus: Virginians overtaxed, wants to return dollars ‘back to wallets’ of taxpayers
3 New poll: Nearly half of us claim to be thinking third party in 2024 presidential race
4 Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith fighting at BKFC 48: ‘People are gonna be cut open’
5 Should the Baltimore Orioles go all in on Shohei Ohtani: How about a big fat ‘no’

Latest News

uva baseball
Sports

UVA Baseball: Top D3 catcher Jacob Ference commits to ‘Hoos off the transfer portal

Chris Graham
podcast
Sports

Podcast: Lots of UVA basketball, football recruiting news to roll through this week

Jerry Ratcliffe

Hootie and Scott have been busy trying to keep up with all of the news on the recruiting front for Tony Bennett with UVA basketball and Tony Elliott with UVA football.

Sydney "Sundance" Smith
Sports

Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith fighting at BKFC 48: ‘People are gonna be cut open’

Chris Graham

Sydney “Sundance” Smith, an MMA and bare knuckles fighter and Augusta County native, will fight in a featured bout on the BKFC 48 card on Aug. 11.

gray avenue staunton fire
Local

Staunton fatal fire caused by smoking materials; no working alarm in home

Crystal Graham
gavel and handcuffs
Virginia

Richmond couple charged with human trafficking, forced labor, physical abuse of gas station employee

Crystal Graham
family summer camping trip
Culture, Virginia

Virginia State Parks offer summer getaway complete with water, stargazing

Crystal Graham
planting a tree
Local

$35K grant to help homeowners, renters reduce household energy burden

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy