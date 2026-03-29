UVA Softball: ‘Hoos complete weekend sweep of Pitt with 4-1 win

A three-run third inning double from Bella Cabral keyed a 4-1 win for #13 Virginia on Sunday, completing a weekend series sweep.

Courtney Layne (10-2) picked up the win for the ’Hoos (31-3, 9-2 ACC), working 4.0 innings and allowing one run on one hit with a walk and five strikeouts.

Eden Bigham picked up the save, her third, working the final 3.0 innings and allowing two hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

“Our pitching staff was phenomenal to keep us in all three games, but especially today,” Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. “We got the big hit from Bella, a big hit in a big moment that we needed. Sweeps are really hard in conference play. We love playing at home, but we’re looking forward to getting on the road for our series at Duke and getting to work for the second half of conference play.”

Up next: Virginia returns to action next weekend when the Cavaliers travel to face #24 Duke in a three-game series.

Play begins on Thursday with first pitch at 6 p.m.