Home UVA junior Sky Dahl selected to Paris 2024 Paralympic Games rowing team
UVA junior Sky Dahl selected to Paris 2024 Paralympic Games rowing team

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva sky dahl
Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA junior Sky Dahl will represent Team USA in rowing at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The Minneapolis native will be part of U.S. team’s PR3 mixed four with coxswain that was chosen through a selection camp process, which concluded this past weekend in Sarasota, Fla.

The PR3 mixed four with coxswain along with the PR3 mixed double sculls are the first two crews – Olympic or Paralympic – to be selected for the Paris 2024 Games.

The U.S. won silver medals in both PR3 events at the 2023 World Rowing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, qualifying both boats for the Paralympic Games.

Dahl was part of the United States’ PR3 mixed four with coxswain that finished second behind Great Britain (7:22.20) with a time of 7:25.01.

‘”This was a very competitive camp, and I congratulate all the athletes,” said USRowing Director of Para High Performance Ellen Minzner. “I also would like to thank the college coaches for supporting our program by helping their student athletes develop a successful path to the Paralympic team.”

Coxswain Emelie Eldracher, Ben Washburne, Alex Flynn and Gemma Wollenschlaeger join Dahl on the crew. Dahl, Eldracher, Washburne and Flynn were all part of the PR3 mixed four that won silver in Belgrade last year, while Wollenschlaeger won silver in the PR3 mixed double sculls.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games are scheduled from Aug. 28-Sept. 8, with para rowing events beginning August 30. Five boat classes will be contested in Paris including the PR1 men’s and women’s single sculls, PR2 mixed double sculls, PR3 mixed double sculls, and PR3 mixed four with coxswain.

