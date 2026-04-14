#2 Virginia won the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial for the first time since 2022, and Paul Chang shared medalist honors with SMU’s William Sides.
The Cavaliers ran away with the team title after shooting 17-under, 267 on the final day at Birdwood Golf Course.
The UVA team was 13 strokes ahead of second place and two-time defending LCM tournament champion Florida State.
The team win was Virginia’s fifth of the season.
The individual title went down to the 54th hole of the final pairing. Sides sunk a 12-foot birdie putt on 17 to move into a tie with Chang a 17-under.
On the par-four 18th, Chang hit the green in two shots and two-putted for par. Sides’ approach shot fell short of the green, and he converted the up and down with a successful five-foot par putt to share the medalist honors.
Playing in his final home event of his Virginia career, Chang shot a final-round 65 to match his career-low established last week in the second round of his win at the Calusa Cup in Naples, Fla.
Chang and Sides established a 54-hole LCM tournament record with a 16-under 197 that eclipsed Florida State golfer Luke Clanton’s winning score of 198 two years ago.
Senior Ben James was tied for fourth in his final collegiate competition at Birdwood. He posted a final-round 69 (-2).
James has finished in the Top 5 of all eight tournaments he’s competed in this season.
The finish today adds to James’ program record with his 33rd Top 10 finish of his career.
Bryan Lee surged up the leaderboard on Tuesday thanks to his second consecutive 66. His third round started with a 3-under 32 on the front nine and he added three more birdies on the back against only one bogey.
Lee was 8-under for the tournament and finished in a tie for sixth place. With his 18th career top 10 finish, he passed the tournament’s namesake, Lewis Chitengwa (1995-98), for seventh place on UVA’s all-time list.
Michael Lee also made a charge on the final day, elevating 23 spots with a 4-under 67. He moved into a tie for 25th place thanks to a final round that included six birdies.
UVA’s top individual was Maxi Puregger, who tied for 18th and shot an even-par 71 in the third round.
Leaderboard
|PL.
|TEAM
|RD 1
|RD 2
|RD 3
|TOTAL
|TO PAR
|1.
|Virginia
|277
|269
|267
|813
|-39
|2.
|Florida State
|268
|284
|274
|826
|-26
|3.
|SMU
|279
|271
|279
|829
|-23
|4.
|Tennessee
|272
|280
|280
|832
|-20
|5.
|Charlotte
|279
|285
|271
|835
|-17
|6.
|NC State
|272
|289
|275
|836
|-16
|7.
|Maryland
|284
|277
|288
|849
|-3
|8.
|Liberty
|282
|292
|276
|850
|-2
|9.
|Texas State
|279
|293
|288
|860
|+8
|10.
|Virginia Tech
|288
|291
|289
|868
|+16
|11
|Loyola Maryland
|288
|298
|288
|874
|+22
|12.
|Toledo
|291
|293
|292
|876
|+24
Virginia
|PL.
|PLAYER
|RD 1
|RD 2
|RD 3
|TOTAL
|TO PAR
|T1.
|Paul Chang
|66
|66
|65
|197
|-16
|T4.
|Ben James
|68
|65
|69
|202
|-11
|T6.
|Bryan Lee
|73
|66
|66
|205
|-8
|T18.
|Maxi Puregger (IND)
|67
|72
|71
|210
|-3
|T25.
|Michael Lee
|72
|73
|67
|212
|-1
|T33.
|Josh Duangmanee
|71
|72
|71
|214
|+1
|T40.
|Alex Wells (IND)
|73
|71
|72
|216
|+3
|72.
|Sam O’Hara (IND)
|84
|80
|81
|245
|+32