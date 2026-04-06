First-team All-ACC guard Kymora Johnson is entering the transfer portal, and there is one possible, quite logical, landing spot for her – on the roster of legendary UVA point guard Dawn Staley down at South Carolina.

Staley’s point guard for the past three seasons, Raven Johnson, is graduating this spring, and after South Carolina’s 79-51 loss to UCLA in the 2026 national championship game on Sunday, Staley addressed her roster needs going forward to next season.

“I think our front line is pretty good, especially the ones that are coming back from injury,” Staley said. “Obviously, we got to add some guard play, definitely some lead guard play, some more athleticism in the guard department.”

Mmm, hmm.

ICYMI

Kymora Johnson would be an upgrade on the offensive end for Staley over Raven Johnson, who was an All-SEC defender, but averaged 6.7 points and 4.0 assists per game over her SC career.

Kymora Johnson has averaged 17.6 points and 5.7 assists per game in three seasons at Virginia, which, we have to acknowledge, those numbers are inflated a bit, because she wasn’t surrounded by the level of talent that Raven Johnson had around her, on a perennial Final Four team.

Kymora Johnson wouldn’t have to carry the offense at South Carolina the way she did at Virginia.

She also wouldn’t have to play 37.2 minutes per game there like she did last season at Virginia, when her coach, the recently dismissed Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, couldn’t afford to go too long with her best player on the sidelines.

I’d hate for Kymora Johnson if she weren’t able to complete her degree at UVA, because that is a lifetime thing, but when it comes to the opportunity to advance one’s career, this would be it.