UVA Basketball: Coach Mox adds three bigs, off-guard from the transfer portal

UVA Basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton lost her best post player, Latasha Lattimore, to the transfer portal, so she needed to go big – literally.

Coach Mox added three bigs in the portal over the weekend – 6’2” LSU forward Sa’Myah Smith, 6’4” NC State forward Caitlin Weimar, and 6’5” Central Florida forward Adeang Ring.

Virginia also added 6’3″ guard Romi Levy, late of South Florida.

The biggest get is probably Smith, who averaged 13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds in the 2025 NCAA Tournament to help lead LSU to the Elite Eight.

“I’m super excited and overjoyed about the addition of Sa’Myah,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “She understands what it takes to win at the highest level, as is a national champion. Her athleticism and motor are off the charts. She a versatile athlete who defends, rebounds and can score from 15 feet and in. Her ceiling is extremely high, and I can’t wait to get to work with her.”

Weimar transferred from Boston University to NC State ahead of the 2024-2025 season, but missed the season due to injury.

In her senior season at BU, Weimar earned Patriot League Player of the Year honors as well as her second consecutive Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year award. In 2023-2024, she averaged 18.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while shooting 55 percent from the field.

Weimar earned All-Patriot League honors in each of her three seasons in Beantown.

“I’m ecstatic about adding Caitlin to our family,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “She is a proven double-double. She can score with either hand in the low post while defending and rebounding at an elite level. Caitlin is a culture kid who takes pride in her work ethic on and off the court. She will help us be a presence in the paint on both sides of the floor and I can’t wait to get to work with her.”

Ring competed as a true freshman at UCF last season. A four-star recruit from Sydney, Australia, Ring attended high school at Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.), where she was the No. 2 ranked player out of the state of Arizona.

“I’m excited about the addition of Adeang,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “She is a high character, culture kid who is all about the grind. She is a 6’5” athlete who will bring us shooting, defense and rebounding. Adeang has so much untapped potential and could ultimately be a double-double kind of kid. Her ceiling is very high, and I can’t wait to get to work with her.”

Levy was named the AAC Newcomer of the Year as well as a second-team All-AAC selection after averaging a career-best 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 2023-2024.

She was named AAC Preseason Player of the Year ahead of the 2024-2025 season, but slipped counting-numbers-wise, to 7.1 points and 3.3 rebounds a game in 19.6 minutes a game, with 27 of her 32 appearances coming off the bench.

Prior to her two-year stint at USF, Levy spent three seasons at Auburn, where she was named an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2021.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Romi into our family,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “She is a 6’3” versatile guard who can post up smaller players or take bigger players off the bounce. She can defend and rebound as well. Romi is a mature player who wants to be a part of something special and something bigger than herself. I can’t wait to get to work with her.”