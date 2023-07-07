UVA Baseball losing outfield contributor Colin Tuft to transfer portal

UVA Baseball is losing one of its contributors to the 2023 College World Series run to the transfer portal.

Outfielder Colin Tuft is transferring to Tulane, according to the D1Baseball.com Transfer Tracker.

Tuft, a sophomore, appeared in 41 games (24 starts) for Virginia in 2023, getting time in left field in a platoon with Harrison Didawick.

Tuft, a native of Vienna, Va., slashed .234/.298/.368 with a .666 OPS, one homer and 17 RBIs in 114 plate appearances.

Those numbers were down from what he had put up as a freshman in 2022, when he slashed .292/.410/.375 with a .785 OPS, one homer and 15 RBIs in 116 plate appearances.

The 2023 showing had to be a disappointment considering what Tuft had done in the Northwoods League last summer.

Playing for Wisconsin Rapids, Tuft slashed .331/.487/.460 with a .947 OPS, three homers and 25 RBIs in 195 plate appearances.

Tulane, a member of the AAC, was 19-42 in 2023.