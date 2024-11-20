UVA Baseball: 2025 schedule features eight NCAA Tournament teams

UVA Baseball will play eight NCAA Tournament teams, with road series at 2024 College World Series participants NC State and Florida State, and an early-season neutral-site event event featuring games with Oregon State and Oklahoma.

The ‘Hoos open their 2025 season in the inaugural Puerto Rico Challenge (Feb. 14-17) with games against Michigan, Villanova and Rice. The home opener is slated for Feb. 19 against Georgia Washington. The squad will then head to Texas for the Karbach Round Rock Classic (Feb. 21-23) and contests against Oregon State, Minnesota and Oklahoma.

The season’s longest homestand commences on Feb. 25 with a midweek matchup against VMI, followed by a weekend series (Feb. 28-March 2) with Dartmouth. Virginia will host William & Mary (March 4) before jumping into ACC play with Boston College (March 7-9) to close out the eight-game stint at Disharoon Park.

Virginia and Maryland will renew an old ACC rivalry on March 11 when the Cavaliers and Terrapins face off in a neutral site contest held in Fredericksburg at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, the home of the Fredericksburg Nationals. The Cavaliers then travel to Berkeley, Calif. for a weekend series (March 14-16) against Cal.

After the Bay Area trip, the Cavaliers return to Disharoon Park for four straight games. Virginia welcomes Richmond on March 19, before hosting Duke for a three-game set on March 21-23.

A road midweek contest against Liberty (March 25) precedes another four-game homestand as the ‘Hoos are set to welcome Stanford (March 27-29) and Old Dominion (April 1) to Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers head to NC State (April 4-6) for the first full weekend of April before making the annual trip to The Diamond in Richmond to play VCU on April 8.

UVA returns home to host Pitt (April 11-13) and the Liberty Flames will make the return trip to Charlottesville on April 15.

Back-to-back road ACC series against Florida State (April 17-19) and Georgia Tech (April 25-27 are split up by home midweek contests against Georgetown (April 22) and James Madison (April 23).

The final homestand of the season starts with VCU on April 29 and Navy on April 30 before an open weekend.

Following a break for exams, the Cavaliers host Towson (May 7) before welcoming the Miami Hurricanes (May 9-11) to town for the final home ACC weekend of the year. The final home regular season game is slated to be against George Mason on May 13.

Virginia will close out the regular season with a three-game series at Virginia Tech (May 18-20).

The 2025 ACC Tournament will be held in Durham, N.C., as the Durham Bulls Athletic Park hosts the conference championship that will feature the top 12 teams in the conference standings. The tournament begins on May 20 and runs to May 25.

2025 Baseball Season Tickets

Baseball season ticket deposits are on sale now. Deposits are $25 per seat and will apply to your total season ticket balance. Deposit holders will be contacted in Virginia Athletic Foundation priority point order in early January to discuss seating opportunities. Season ticket deposits are meant for new season ticket holders.

Returning season ticket holders should not place a deposit and may renew their current seats by completing their renewal application online or by calling the Virginia Athletic Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821.

General admission season tickets are $85 each. Reserved season tickets start at $125 per season ticket and are based on availability. Season tickets can be paid in full or over an interest free bill plan. UVA full-time faculty and staff are eligible to receive a discount of 20 percent on up to four season tickets by calling the ticket office at (434)-924-8821.

Season tickets in the infield grandstand, baseline grandstand and field level club have Virginia Athletic Foundation per seat contribution requirements. For field level tickets part of the Jim Rutrough Club Lounge along the right field line, contact the Virginia Athletic Foundation at (434) 982-5555 for more information.

Season tickets deposits are available online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletic Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821.

Single game ticket prices and on-sale dates will be announced at later date following the release of first pitch times.

For more information about season ticket packages visit: UVATIX.com