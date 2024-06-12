Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Utility trailer manufacturer announces $9.2M investment to expand in Virginia
Virginia

Utility trailer manufacturer announces $9.2M investment to expand in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
virginia economy
(© vepar5 – stock.adobe.com)

A national utility trailer manufacturer announced plans this week to expand its operation in Westmoreland County.

Carry-On Trailer will invest $9.2 million to increase capacity at its current facility which should create 60 new jobs.

The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Grant Program.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Westmoreland County and the Northern Neck Planning District Commission to secure the project for Virginia and will support Carry-On Trailer’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies.

“Carry-On Trailer is thrilled to expand our operations in Westmoreland County,” said Braden Edwards, Carry-On Trailer general manager. “As the No. 1 best-selling brand in America, this investment further underscores our commitment to producing a complete range of trailers and meeting the growing demands of our customers in the northeast.”

Virginia competed with Georgia and Pennsylvania for the project.

The company will upgrade to a powder coat paint system that will allow it to produce more premium products and increase production to serve its northeast customers.

“Upgrading to a powder coat paint system will enhance our production capabilities, allowing us to deliver more premium products with greater efficiency,” said Edwards. “We are grateful for the support from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and local authorities, and we look forward to contributing to the economic growth of the region.”

Carry-On Trailer offers utility, cargo, aluminum, dump, equipment and specialty trailers along with a full replacement parts program. Its corporate headquarters are located in Lavonia, Ga., and it has seven manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States.

“The Port of Virginia welcomes the expansion of Carry-On Trailer in Westmoreland County and the jobs this investment will bring to that area,” said Stephen A, Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We will work with Carry-On [Trailer] to support its expansion by ensuring it has efficient and reliable access to global markets. We look forward to supporting this opportunity.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Jay Woolfolk didn’t have his best stuff, but he made it work in Super Regional clincher
2 Griff O’Ferrall, about to make millions in the MLB Draft, grew up a big UVA fan
3 Podcast: Recapping a wild weekend in NHRA, NASCAR, college baseball
4 Virginia woman among three people injured in shark attacks in Florida
5 ‘Fringe media’ speculation on ‘source(s)’ for today’s news about Tony Bennett, UVA

Latest News

school classroom
Local, Schools

‘Inescapable reminders of Confederate legacies’: Shenandoah County NAACP sues school board

Rebecca Barnabi
leslie odom jr
Arts & Entertainment, Local

Charlottesville: Celebrate the Christmas season with Broadway’s Leslie Odom, Jr.

Crystal Graham

Tony and Grammy Award-winning vocalist Leslie Odom, Jr. will perform on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville.

road closed
Virginia

Traffic alert: Part of Route 662 in Frederick County to close Monday for road extension work

Rebecca Barnabi

On or about Monday, June 17, part of Route 662 (Milburn Road) in Frederick County will permanently close to traffic.

Health, Local

UVA Health names new board members, executives for UVA Community Health Foundation

Rebecca Barnabi
bob good
Politics, U.S. & World News, Virginia

Bob Good, in political danger, is still trying to suck up to Donald Trump

Chris Graham
Local

JMU, UVA students join Augusta County Clerk’s office as summer interns

Rebecca Barnabi
uva baseball unc
Sports

Omaha Preview: What UVA Baseball fans need to know about North Carolina

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status