Utility trailer manufacturer announces $9.2M investment to expand in Virginia

A national utility trailer manufacturer announced plans this week to expand its operation in Westmoreland County.

Carry-On Trailer will invest $9.2 million to increase capacity at its current facility which should create 60 new jobs.

The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Grant Program.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Westmoreland County and the Northern Neck Planning District Commission to secure the project for Virginia and will support Carry-On Trailer’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies.

“Carry-On Trailer is thrilled to expand our operations in Westmoreland County,” said Braden Edwards, Carry-On Trailer general manager. “As the No. 1 best-selling brand in America, this investment further underscores our commitment to producing a complete range of trailers and meeting the growing demands of our customers in the northeast.”

Virginia competed with Georgia and Pennsylvania for the project.

The company will upgrade to a powder coat paint system that will allow it to produce more premium products and increase production to serve its northeast customers.

“Upgrading to a powder coat paint system will enhance our production capabilities, allowing us to deliver more premium products with greater efficiency,” said Edwards. “We are grateful for the support from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and local authorities, and we look forward to contributing to the economic growth of the region.”

Carry-On Trailer offers utility, cargo, aluminum, dump, equipment and specialty trailers along with a full replacement parts program. Its corporate headquarters are located in Lavonia, Ga., and it has seven manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States.

“The Port of Virginia welcomes the expansion of Carry-On Trailer in Westmoreland County and the jobs this investment will bring to that area,” said Stephen A, Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We will work with Carry-On [Trailer] to support its expansion by ensuring it has efficient and reliable access to global markets. We look forward to supporting this opportunity.”