Virginia

Update: Virginia escapees ditched vehicle in Tennessee, still on the lam

Chris Graham
Published:
escapees
Photo: Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority

The vehicle stolen by two inmates who escaped from an Abingdon jail was found on Route 66 in Bulls Gap, Tenn., on Friday morning, according to a report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon, a convicted double-murderer, and Johnny Shane Brown, 51, of Rogersville, Tenn., escaped from a recreation yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority.

Ricketson and Brown stole a 2008 gold-colored Cadillac SUV, according to authorities.

That was the vehicle that was found 75 miles to the southwest of the jail.

The escapees were observed and identified earlier before the vehicle was discovered by law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office report, but have not been located.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are currently working with Hawkins County, Tenn., law enforcement with the processing of the vehicle.

At this time, no information regarding the year, make, or model of a vehicle Brown and Ricketson may now be operating is available.

Brown is described as 182-pound white male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall with gray hair. Ricketson is described as a 212-pound white male who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair.

Both were last seen wearing red jumpsuits and white t-shirts. Brown is a federal inmate, and Ricketson was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

A $5,000 reward for each man is being offered by the U.S. Marshals Service for information leading to the apprehension of the two escapees.

Brown and Ricketson are considered armed and dangerous. Contact 911 with any information, and do not approach or engage either men.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

