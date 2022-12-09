Update: Three-vehicle crash in Deerfield Tuesday results in one fatality

One man is dead and one woman is being treated for serious injuries after a three-vehicle accident on Shenandoah Mountain Drive in Deerfield. The accident took place approximately one half mile east of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road in Augusta County at 7:13 a.m.

Trenton Varner, 36, of Head Waters, in Highland County, died at the scene.

According to the Virginia State Police, a 2017 Subaru WRX driven by Varner was traveling west when it crossed the center line and sideswiped an eastbound 2019 Toyota Highlander. The Subaru continued into the eastbound lane and hit a second vehicle – a 2015 Toyota Rav4.

Varner was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Highlander, Meagan Neil, 36, also of Head Waters, was uninjured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Rav4, Donna Gregory, 64, of Williamsville, was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.