Update: State Police identify Maine man in Interstate 81-Interstate 64 fatality

A Maine couple heading north on I-81 on Saturday got caught up in an accident involving a tractor-trailer falling off a bridge, leading to one of the couple dying.

Mark J. Fanning, 76, of Buxton, Maine, died at the scene of the 6:17 a.m. accident.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2016 Mack tractor-trailer traveling west on Interstate 64 was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, ran off the right side of the road and went through the guardrail.

The trailer landed in the northbound lanes of I-81, where it struck a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by Cynthia L. Fanning, 58, also of Buxton, Maine, who was transported for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Ronald W. Wenger, 59, of Broadway, was transported for treatment of serious injuries.

Wenger has been charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.