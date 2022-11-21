Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news update state police identify maine man in interstate 81 interstate 64 fatality
Local/Virginia

Update: State Police identify Maine man in Interstate 81-Interstate 64 fatality

Chris Graham
Published:
augusta county crash
Photo: Virginia State Police

A Maine couple heading north on I-81 on Saturday got caught up in an accident involving a tractor-trailer falling off a bridge, leading to one of the couple dying.

Mark J. Fanning, 76, of Buxton, Maine, died at the scene of the 6:17 a.m. accident.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2016 Mack tractor-trailer traveling west on Interstate 64 was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, ran off the right side of the road and went through the guardrail.

The trailer landed in the northbound lanes of I-81, where it struck a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by Cynthia L. Fanning, 58, also of Buxton, Maine, who was transported for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Ronald W. Wenger, 59, of Broadway, was transported for treatment of serious injuries.

Wenger has been charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.

About Chris Graham

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva basketball main event

Virginia, after taking title at the Main Event, jumps to #5 in new AP Top 25
Chris Graham
oneofuscare

OneOfUs.Care leading project to support Page County High School softball team
Chris Graham

A non-profit is leading an effort to enclose the batting cages at Alan Knight Field at Page County High School.

vote

What do you think of 16-, 17-year-olds being able to vote? Virginia delegate files bill
Chris Graham

They can drive, right? So, why can’t 16- and 17-year-olds vote?

gas

GasBuddy analyst: Could see gas prices below $3 a gallon by Christmas
Chris Graham
mike hollins

UVA football student-athlete Mike Hollins discharged from hospital after shooting
Chris Graham

Financial burden: 43% of young adults in Virginia are pessimistic about college
Rebecca Barnabi
Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals shut down Pittsburgh Steelers in second half, post 37-30 win
Scott Ratcliffe