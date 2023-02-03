Update: Arlington County teen found unresponsive in high school bathroom dead

An Arlington County teen found unresponsive in a high school bathroom from an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday has died.

The teen was found unresponsive in a bathroom at Wakefield High School Tuesday morning, according to Arlington County Police.

Four other teens were evaluated on the scene by medics.

The Arlington County Police Department is conducting a death investigation following the teen’s passing yesterday at the hospital. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line at 703-228-4180 or [email protected]. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).