Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home University of Mary Washington makes Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges
Virginia News

University of Mary Washington makes Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
planting a tree
(© Laurentiu – stock.adobe.com)

The University of Mary Washington has earned a spot on The Princeton Review’s 2025 Guide to Green Colleges for its commitment to sustainability.

UMW’s campus is alive with urban canopy and picturesque grounds as a result of the university’s support and enjoyment of its natural environment.

The guide highlights schools that demonstrate an earth-friendly pledge through sustainability in campus programs, policies and practices. Surveys of administrators and students at schools in the United States and internationally informed the guide’s rating.

“We are delighted to recommend UMW to students who want their ‘best-fit’ college to also be a ‘green’ one. UMW, which offers excellent academics, also demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability in its campus practices and programs,” said The Princeton Review Editor-in-Chief Rob Franek.

UMW made the list for campus events such as Eco-Carnival on Earth Day and its Tree Festival, which encourage clubs, departments and community members to celebrate the campus’s tree population. UMW groundskeepers provide support with no-mow zones, sustainability initiatives and pollinator gardens. Campus initiatives include water conservation, energy efficiency, waste reduction, recycling and an electric vehicle charge station which is planned for the Alvey Parking Deck.

The Arbor Day Foundation designated only 10 Virginia schools as a Tree Campus, including UMW with its spruce, poplar, persimmon, basswood, white oak, cedar and redbud trees.

Volunteer opportunities, internships, green career panels and environmental clubs also provide evidence of UMW’s commitment to the environment. UMW President Troy Paino also has a Council on Sustainability.

UMW is at 1301 College Avenue, Fredericksburg.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Jones pleads guilty to Nov. 13, 2022, murders of three UVA Football players
2 Former Lynchburg community corrections director indicted; helped fugitive, lover flee
3 Analysis: ARPA outlays to local governments totaled $60.5M; breaking down how it was spent
4 UVA Football: Tony Elliott is trying to convince himself to stick with Anthony Colandrea
5 Preview: A lot has to go right for UVA Football to pull upset of #12 SMU

Latest News

handcuffs arrest police hands guilty jail
Local News

Four men, two women arrested after search warrant executed at Albemarle County address

Crystal Graham
staunton
Arts, Culture, Travel

Artists Sunday: Art Hive, Staunton participate in national day for local creativity

Rebecca Barnabi

Art Hive and Staunton will participate in Artists Sunday® on the Sunday after Thanksgiving to spotlight artists, creators and performers.

lgbtq
Virginia News

Report shows progress being made on LGBTQ+ equality; ‘landscape remains challenging’

Crystal Graham

An assessment of LGBTQ+ equality found that among the 11 cities evaluated in Virginia, nine received a perfect score.

podcast
Sports News

Podcast: UVA Football preps for SMU, hoops face challenges in the Bahamas

Chris Graham
Local News

Augusta County: Amazon donates 9,000 unsellable items to area community organizations

Rebecca Barnabi
matt gaetz
U.S. Politics

Matt Gaetz withdraws from AG consideration: Didn’t even make it a Scaramucci

Chris Graham
police emergency fire accident
Virginia News

Carroll County: Cleveland man, woman dead after Mercedes Benz crashes on I-77

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status