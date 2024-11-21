University of Mary Washington makes Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges

The University of Mary Washington has earned a spot on The Princeton Review’s 2025 Guide to Green Colleges for its commitment to sustainability.

UMW’s campus is alive with urban canopy and picturesque grounds as a result of the university’s support and enjoyment of its natural environment.

The guide highlights schools that demonstrate an earth-friendly pledge through sustainability in campus programs, policies and practices. Surveys of administrators and students at schools in the United States and internationally informed the guide’s rating.

“We are delighted to recommend UMW to students who want their ‘best-fit’ college to also be a ‘green’ one. UMW, which offers excellent academics, also demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability in its campus practices and programs,” said The Princeton Review Editor-in-Chief Rob Franek.

UMW made the list for campus events such as Eco-Carnival on Earth Day and its Tree Festival, which encourage clubs, departments and community members to celebrate the campus’s tree population. UMW groundskeepers provide support with no-mow zones, sustainability initiatives and pollinator gardens. Campus initiatives include water conservation, energy efficiency, waste reduction, recycling and an electric vehicle charge station which is planned for the Alvey Parking Deck.

The Arbor Day Foundation designated only 10 Virginia schools as a Tree Campus, including UMW with its spruce, poplar, persimmon, basswood, white oak, cedar and redbud trees.

Volunteer opportunities, internships, green career panels and environmental clubs also provide evidence of UMW’s commitment to the environment. UMW President Troy Paino also has a Council on Sustainability.

UMW is at 1301 College Avenue, Fredericksburg.