newstwo valley league alums taken in top 10 of 2023 mlb draft
Two Valley League alums from the summer of 2021 taken in Top 10 of 2023 MLB Draft

Chris Graham
Published date:
(© ccestep8 – stock.adobe.com)

Two Valley League alums were taken in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft, with Florida outfielder Rhett Langford going fourth overall to the Texas Rangers, and Wake Forest righthander Rhett Lowder going seventh to the Cincinnati Reds.

The VBL hadn’t had a first-round pick since 2017. That guy was Nate Pearson, who threw five innings in one appearance with Staunton in 2016, and was the 28th pick of the Blue Jays the next summer.

Pearson is 5-1 with a 3.69 ERA with Toronto this season.

Langford played for Charlottesville in 2021, slashing .346/.459/.527 with a .986 OPS, three homers and 20 RBIs in 135 plate appearances that summer.

Langford came into his own the next two seasons, belting 47 homers with a slash line of .363/.471/.746, and an OPS of 1.217.

Lowder played for Strasburg in 2021, going 2-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 0.58 WHIP in four starts, striking out 27 and walking two in 19 innings.

As a junior at Wake in 2023, Lowder was (gulp!) 15-0 with a 1.87 ERA and 0.95 WHIP, with 143 Ks and 24 walks in 120.1 innings.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

