Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newstrump wants to go after biden republican backers silent on weaponized justice
U.S./World

Trump wants to ‘go after’ Biden: Republican backers silent on ‘weaponized justice’

Chris Graham
Published date:
biden trump
(© No-Mad – Shutterstock)

Former president Donald Trump is pledging to appoint a special prosecutor to “go after” President Biden if Trump were to be elected in 2024, which would seem to kinda undermine his complaints, and those of his sycophants, about his pending indictment being politically motivated.

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline, who voted hours after the Jan. 6 insurrection to decertify the 2020 presidential election, hasn’t commented on the Trump indictment since tweeting this last week:

“Our Constitutional Republic is supposed to guarantee ‘Equal Justice Under the Law,’ not ‘Weaponized Justice Against Your Political Opponents.’”

If Cline’s underoos got in a bunch over “weaponized justice” against political opponents as matter of principle, one would think that Trump’s pledge to “go after” Biden for no other reason than to do so would require a follow-up.

Don’t hold your breath on that one, or on Fifth District Congressman Bob Good, who also voted to decertify 2020 hours after the insurrection, to walk back his comments.

“I don’t think we can overstate or exaggerate how dangerous and harmful it is to the country to have our department of injustice, our FBI, our Attorney General acting in a hyper-partisan way,” Good told ABC13 last week.

Good, like Cline, has been silent on Trump’s promise to “go after” Biden.

As has Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is walking the fine line between really, really wanting to run for the Republican presidential nomination, and thus wanting to differentiate himself from Trump, without, you know, really doing much to differentiate himself from Trump.

“These charges are unprecedented, and it’s a sad day for our country, especially in light of what clearly appears to be a two-tiered justice system where some are selectively prosecuted, and others are not,” Youngkin, a Republican, tweeted last week.

Maybe we can give Youngkin an out for his statement, because he specifically raised issue with “a two-tiered justice system where some are selectively prosecuted, and others are not,” and not, you know, simple, raw revenge, which is what Trump is after.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia blasts Duke, 12-2: ‘Hoos headed to their sixth appearance in College World Series
2 Notebook: ‘Hoos in three, as Virginia punches its ticket for another trip to Omaha
3 Community support for large animal seizure ‘tremendous,’ volunteers and donations needed
4 Update your presets: WNRN moves radio digits to offer more consistent listening experience
5 DEQ adds Shenandoah Valley, Northern Piedmont to drought watch advisory

Latest News

Local

The Science Fiction factor: Waynesboro writer releases first book in series

Rebecca Barnabi
driver pulled over by police
U.S./World

Study: First 45 words of traffic stop define how encounter will go for Black driver

Crystal Graham

A study shows that the first 30 seconds of an interaction between a police officer and Black driver says a lot about how the encounter is likely to go.

police
Virginia

Richmond Police investigating apparent suicide of man following pursuit

Chris Graham

Richmond Police have identified the male who shot himself on Monday following a pursuit from Henrico County as Dana Paul Roman, 45, of Richmond.

brian edgington
Sports

O’Connor, UVA had the Edge in Game 3: Edgington was all the ‘Hoos needed on the mound

Chris Graham
livestock veterinarian
Virginia

Veterinary supply company sentenced for misbranding more than $10m in prescription drugs

Rebecca Barnabi
hiking in woods
Culture

You want to take a hike: Where are the best cities in the U.S. to get outdoors?

Rebecca Barnabi
prescription drug bottle
Virginia

The war on opioids: Virginia to receive up to $365.6m from drug makers and pharmacies

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy