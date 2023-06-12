Trump wants to ‘go after’ Biden: Republican backers silent on ‘weaponized justice’

Former president Donald Trump is pledging to appoint a special prosecutor to “go after” President Biden if Trump were to be elected in 2024, which would seem to kinda undermine his complaints, and those of his sycophants, about his pending indictment being politically motivated.

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline, who voted hours after the Jan. 6 insurrection to decertify the 2020 presidential election, hasn’t commented on the Trump indictment since tweeting this last week:

“Our Constitutional Republic is supposed to guarantee ‘Equal Justice Under the Law,’ not ‘Weaponized Justice Against Your Political Opponents.’”

If Cline’s underoos got in a bunch over “weaponized justice” against political opponents as matter of principle, one would think that Trump’s pledge to “go after” Biden for no other reason than to do so would require a follow-up.

Don’t hold your breath on that one, or on Fifth District Congressman Bob Good, who also voted to decertify 2020 hours after the insurrection, to walk back his comments.

“I don’t think we can overstate or exaggerate how dangerous and harmful it is to the country to have our department of injustice, our FBI, our Attorney General acting in a hyper-partisan way,” Good told ABC13 last week.

Good, like Cline, has been silent on Trump’s promise to “go after” Biden.

As has Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is walking the fine line between really, really wanting to run for the Republican presidential nomination, and thus wanting to differentiate himself from Trump, without, you know, really doing much to differentiate himself from Trump.

“These charges are unprecedented, and it’s a sad day for our country, especially in light of what clearly appears to be a two-tiered justice system where some are selectively prosecuted, and others are not,” Youngkin, a Republican, tweeted last week.

Maybe we can give Youngkin an out for his statement, because he specifically raised issue with “a two-tiered justice system where some are selectively prosecuted, and others are not,” and not, you know, simple, raw revenge, which is what Trump is after.