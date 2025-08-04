That Donald Trump guy keeps saying gas prices are $1.99 a gallon. Not in Virginia, where prices rose 10 cents a gallon in the past week, and are back over three bucks per.

GasBuddy has the average in Virginia at $3.08 a gallon; nationally, the average is $3.11 per gallon.

Both are 55 percent higher than the $1.99 a gallon that Trump keeps foolishly insisting we’re paying.

Does he not get that we all know he’s full of sh*t on this?

Locally, motorists are paying:

Greene County: $3.19

Albemarle County: $3.14

Waynesboro: $3.13

Staunton: $3.09

Charlottesville: $3.09

Harrisonburg: $3.09

Augusta County: $3.08

Nelson County: $3.06

The lowest statewide average is in Oklahoma, at $2.67 per gallon.

I found a county in Mississippi where the average is $2.53.

Which is still not $1.99 a gallon.