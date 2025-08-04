Home Trump says gas prices are $1.99 a gallon: Is he even close? (SPOILER: No)
Chris Graham
Published date:
gas prices
Photo: © Daniel Thornberg/stock.adobe.com

That Donald Trump guy keeps saying gas prices are $1.99 a gallon. Not in Virginia, where prices rose 10 cents a gallon in the past week, and are back over three bucks per.

GasBuddy has the average in Virginia at $3.08 a gallon; nationally, the average is $3.11 per gallon.

Both are 55 percent higher than the $1.99 a gallon that Trump keeps foolishly insisting we’re paying.

Does he not get that we all know he’s full of sh*t on this?

Locally, motorists are paying:

  • Greene County: $3.19
  • Albemarle County: $3.14
  • Waynesboro: $3.13
  • Staunton: $3.09
  • Charlottesville: $3.09
  • Harrisonburg: $3.09
  • Augusta County: $3.08
  • Nelson County: $3.06

The lowest statewide average is in Oklahoma, at $2.67 per gallon.

I found a county in Mississippi where the average is $2.53.

Which is still not $1.99 a gallon.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

