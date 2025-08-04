That Donald Trump guy keeps saying gas prices are $1.99 a gallon. Not in Virginia, where prices rose 10 cents a gallon in the past week, and are back over three bucks per.
GasBuddy has the average in Virginia at $3.08 a gallon; nationally, the average is $3.11 per gallon.
Both are 55 percent higher than the $1.99 a gallon that Trump keeps foolishly insisting we’re paying.
Does he not get that we all know he’s full of sh*t on this?
Locally, motorists are paying:
- Greene County: $3.19
- Albemarle County: $3.14
- Waynesboro: $3.13
- Staunton: $3.09
- Charlottesville: $3.09
- Harrisonburg: $3.09
- Augusta County: $3.08
- Nelson County: $3.06
The lowest statewide average is in Oklahoma, at $2.67 per gallon.
I found a county in Mississippi where the average is $2.53.
Which is still not $1.99 a gallon.