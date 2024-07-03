Albemarle County: VDOT delays project to widen turn lane on Crozet Avenue

Work is delayed on a project to lengthen the southbound turn lane from U.S. 240 (Crozet Avenue) onto U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) westbound in Albemarle County due to a conflict with other projects in the area.

A contractor with the Virginia Department of Transportation was scheduled to begin construction Monday, July 8, 2024, but will now reschedule.



The project will extend the length of the turn lane adding more space for drivers waiting to turn westbound, and allow southbound traffic to move more efficiently through the intersection.



VDOT will notify drivers as soon as the work is rescheduled.



