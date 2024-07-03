Countries
Albemarle County: VDOT delays project to widen turn lane on Crozet Avenue
Local

Albemarle County: VDOT delays project to widen turn lane on Crozet Avenue

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road work
(© John Alphonse – stock.adobe.com)

Work is delayed on a project to lengthen the southbound turn lane from U.S. 240 (Crozet Avenue) onto U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) westbound in Albemarle County due to a conflict with other projects in the area.

A contractor with the Virginia Department of Transportation was scheduled to begin construction Monday, July 8, 2024, but will now reschedule.

The project will extend the length of the turn lane adding more space for drivers waiting to turn westbound, and allow southbound traffic to move more efficiently through the intersection.

VDOT will notify drivers as soon as the work is rescheduled.

Motorists can find real-time information on lane closures, work zones, traffic and other incidents on 511Virginia. Download the free mobile 511Virginia app for Apple and Android devices to stay connected or visit www.511Virginia.org. Motorists also can reach 511Virginia by calling 511 when they are not operating a motor vehicle or while using a hands-free device.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

