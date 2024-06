On or about Monday, June 17, part of Route 662 (Milburn Road) in Frederick County will permanently close to traffic.

Route 662 is an unpaved road just northeast of Winchester in the Snowden Bridge/Stephenson area of the county.

Route 662 will be closed between the intersection with Route 883 (Snowden Bridge Boulevard) and a point about a quarter-mile south of Route 838 (McCanns Road). The closure will allow a future extension of Snowden Bridge Boulevard.

All work is weather permitting.