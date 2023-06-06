Traffic alert: Portion of Route 608 in Augusta County to be closed next week

Replacement of a stormwater pipe requires closure of part of Route 608 in Augusta County from June 12-15.

Through traffic will be prohibited between Route 1320 (New Brunswick Road) and Route 1390 (Emerald Hill Drive) on Route 608, also known as Long Meadow Road, from 7 a.m. on Monday, June 12 through 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.

Residents will have access to properties on either side of the work zone. Through traffic on Route 608 will detour as follows:

Northbound drivers will turn right on Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) and then left on Route 795 (Entry School Road) to return to Route 608.

Southbound drivers will turn left on Route 795 (Entry School Road) then right onto route 796 (Kiddsville Road) to return to Route 608.

Digital message signs are in place to advise Route 608 motorists of the pending closure. All work is weather permitting.