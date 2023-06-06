Countries
Local

Traffic alert: Portion of Route 608 in Augusta County to be closed next week

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

Replacement of a stormwater pipe requires closure of part of Route 608 in Augusta County from June 12-15.

Through traffic will be prohibited between Route 1320 (New Brunswick Road) and Route 1390 (Emerald Hill Drive) on Route 608, also known as Long Meadow Road, from 7 a.m. on Monday, June 12 through 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.

Residents will have access to properties on either side of the work zone. Through traffic on Route 608 will detour as follows:

  • Northbound drivers will turn right on Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) and then left on Route 795 (Entry School Road) to return to Route 608.
  • Southbound drivers will turn left on Route 795 (Entry School Road) then right onto route 796 (Kiddsville Road) to return to Route 608.

Digital message signs are in place to advise Route 608 motorists of the pending closure. All work is weather permitting.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

