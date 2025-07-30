Sometimes you see an MLB player traded from one team to another as they take part in a series against one another.

But to move from one team to another in the middle of a doubleheader?

Well, as they say, you never know what you might see if you go to a baseball game.

That was the case yesterday in Camden Yards, in games between the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays.

Baltimore sent right-hander Seranthony Dominguez to Toronto in exchange for a highly regarded prospect in the Blue Jays organization, pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown.

The trade was completed in between games of a split doubleheader between the O’s and Blue Jays Tuesday afternoon.

The impact of what had occurred was when Dominguez walked to take his seat in the Toronto bullpen to start the nightcap of the double bill.

Dominguez had to walk right by the Orioles’ bullpen to do so, which is exactly what visiting pitchers must do in Camden Yards.

Dominguez started Tuesday as an Oriole; he finished his Tuesday work by striking out Orioles.

“It’s been kind of crazy,” Dominguez told Sportsnet TV after he pitched a scoreless inning for the Blue Jays in Baltimore’s 3-2 Game 2 win.

“I woke up today and came to play for the Orioles. After the first game, I’m sitting in the dugout, hanging out with the guys, and the clubhouse guy comes out and says, Hey, we just traded you, go over and sit in the other dugout.”

Such is life in the Major Leagues.

Dominguez is used to moving from one club to another, having been dealt at last year’s trade deadline from Philadelphia, and made the short trip down Interstate 95, in time to join the Orioles the next day.

Tuesday, the trade journey was simply about 100 feet from the Orioles’ dugout over to the Blue Jays.

Listening to the Orioles’ postgame show on radio station WBAL, one caller was outraged that the players were ‘treated like nothing more than simple inventory.”

Newsflash, “Nany from Towson,” that’s exactly what the players are.

Just ask Seranthony Dominguez.