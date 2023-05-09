Countries
Tony Bennett has three assistant coaching positions to fill: Some insight into the process

Chris Graham
Published date:
Tony Bennett still has an opening on his staff after the move of Kyle Getter to Notre Dame, plus the two full-time spots that come online on July 1 with the NCAA’s vote to expand the number of full-time assistants from three to five.

Now that the post-season recruiting cycle has wrapped, the focus will be on filling, first, the Getter spot, then the other two that come open in the summer.

The July 1 jobs are probably in-house hires. The two new positions approved by the NCAA are coaching only – no recruiting off-campus.

I’m hearing internal talk about Isaiah Wilkins, who is currently a grad assistant, and Brad Soderberg, a former full-time assistant who stepped back to take over as director of scouting when Getter was elevated to a full-time spot, getting the two new full-time jobs.

The Getter spot, meanwhile, is drawing interest far and wide. Bennett isn’t exactly having to scour the ends of the earth, if you know what I’m getting at.

I’ve heard some big names – caveat: big names from the assistant ranks – have been in touch.

The focus will be on finding somebody with recruiting chops, working knowledge of the ACC, maybe some gray hair.

From what I’m hearing, the goal would be to have that full-time spot filled by mid-June at the latest, since players will be back on Grounds June 20 to begin classes in the second summer term.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

