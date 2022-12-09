Menu
news timberville man dead after rear ending semi on shoulder of i 81
News

Timberville man dead after rear-ending semi on shoulder of I-81

Crystal Graham
Published:
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

A Timberville man is dead after his 2018 Ford Mustang attempted to pass slower-moving traffic on Interstate 81 by using the right shoulder and rear-ending a tractor trailer.

The 2015 Volvo tractor trailer was stopped on the shoulder near the 250 mile marker on I-81.

The driver of the Mustang, Christian A. Pence Campos, 19, of Timberville, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Ford, an 18-year-old male, of Timberville, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Adriel Ciceron, 28, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The accident occured Monday at 1:45 p.m.

Ciceron was charged with improperly stopping on the highway and for failure to activate hazard lights.

Virginia State Police reports that the Ford Mustang was travelling at a high rate of speed when it attempted to pass a vehicle using the right shoulder of the interstate.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

