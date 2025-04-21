Home Three arrested in connection with October murder in Albemarle County
Local

Three arrested in connection with October murder in Albemarle County

Chris Graham
Published date:
woman arrest handcuffs
(© gerasimov174 – stock.adobe.com)

Albemarle County Police have charged two men from Charlottesville and one man from Richmond in connection with an October murder.

ACPD has charged Raymond R. Carter Jr., 19, of Charlottesville, Darnell A. Morris Jr., 24, of Charlottesville, and Kaveigh J. Palmer, 20, of Richmond, in the Oct. 19 murder of Zerrion Eubanks-Warfield, 23, of Charlottesville.

A second unnamed victim was injured in the shooting.

Carter and Morris are being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. Palmer is in custody at Richmond City Jail.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Holmes at 434-296-5807. For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome shines in playoff debut in Game 1 Cleveland win
2 Mailbag: Reader doesn’t like defense of Staunton Police for April 19 rally security
3 Tractor trailer driver suffers serious injuries after truck catches fire on I-81
4 Augusta County woman wanted in connection to Nelson County homicide
5 Tim Kaine and Mark Warner need to be more like Chris Van Hollen

Latest News

earth planet ecology environment recycle world
Arts, Local

‘We’ve Got the Power’: Earth Day Staunton to acknowledge Augusta County Schools

Rebecca Barnabi
wwe
Wrestling

Paul Heyman goes off on ‘McAfee’ fan: ‘The one that’s going to get deported?’

Chris Graham

Paul Heyman telling a “Pat McAfee Show” fan that he is going to be deported ought to go over well with WWE’s newly acquired audience in Mexico. Heyman, the Hall of Fame wrestling talker, was a guest on the show with the guy who thinks he’s a Hall of Fame, checking notes here, punter, on...

staunton rally17
Local, Politics

Note to whiny White liberals: You don’t need official permission to protest

Chris Graham

Whiny White liberals are complaining to me about how they felt penned in at a local protest in Staunton on Saturday.

washington DC MLK martin luther king memorial cherry blossom
Politics, Virginia

Richmond museum to open exhibit on Black Virginians; Trump aims to rewrite history

Crystal Graham
News

‘A great man and a great shepherd’: World mourns death of Pope Francis

Rebecca Barnabi
uva bennett staff
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Isaiah Wilkins, finally, lands new job, at ACC rival, Cal

Chris Graham
Arts, Education, Local

‘Wonka Kids’: Westwood Hills Elementary presents first musical theater production

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status