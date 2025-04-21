Albemarle County Police have charged two men from Charlottesville and one man from Richmond in connection with an October murder.

ACPD has charged Raymond R. Carter Jr., 19, of Charlottesville, Darnell A. Morris Jr., 24, of Charlottesville, and Kaveigh J. Palmer, 20, of Richmond, in the Oct. 19 murder of Zerrion Eubanks-Warfield, 23, of Charlottesville.

A second unnamed victim was injured in the shooting.

Carter and Morris are being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. Palmer is in custody at Richmond City Jail.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Holmes at 434-296-5807. For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.