Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news three additional arrests made into virginia mans cruel death at mental health hospital
Virginia

Three additional arrests made into Virginia man’s ‘cruel’ death at mental health hospital

Crystal Graham
Published:
police crime scene
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

A total of 10 individuals have now been charged with second degree murder for the March 6 death of Irvo N. Otieno, 28, of Henrico County.

Otieno died during the intake process at Central State Hospital, a state-run inpatient mental-health facility located in Dinwiddie County, on March 6.

Police investigators were reportedly called to the scene more than three hours after Otieno’s death and were told Otieno had become combative during the admission process and was restrained as a result.

On Wednesday, Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill charged seven county sheriff’s office personnel with the felony count. She described Otieno’s behavior as fidgety, stressed and anxious, likely due to his treatment.

The seven arrested deputies were:

  • Randy Joseph Boyer, 57
  • Dwayne Alan Bramble, 37
  • Jermaine Lavar Branch, 45
  • Bradley Thomas Disse, 43
  • Tabitha Renee Levere, 50
  • Brandon Edwards Rodgers, 48
  • Kaiyell Dajour Sanders, 30

The deputies have been put on administrative leave during the investigation.

Baskervill described the incident as “cruel” at a court hearing. According to Baskervill, Otieno was held down for 12 minutes.

“There was no legitimate purpose for putting him down on the ground other than revenge, frustration or demonstration of power,” Baskervill said.

Today, three more arrests were announced for employees of Central State Hospital:

  • Darian M. Blackwell, 23,
  • Wavie L. Jones, 34,
  • Sadarius D. Williams, 27

These three individuals have been transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail in Brunswick County and are being held without bond.

Two of the deputies were released on bond. Five others are being held without bond.

The latest three charges were filed March 15 in Dinwiddie County. The case will be presented to a Dinwiddie County grand jury next week for a final determination of charges going forward.

“The criminal information warrants are based on the evidence collected, analyzed and evaluated to-date,” said Baskervill. “A key element of that evidence is the surveillance video from Central State Hospital that captures the intake process.”

Baskervill said to maintain the integrity of the criminal justice process, she does not plan to release the video at this time.

The investigation by the Virginia State Police remains ongoing. Additional charges and arrests are pending, according to a news release sent by the Virginia State Police on behalf of the Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

Otieno’s body was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination. The preliminary report identifies asphyxiation as a cause of death.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Must-Reads

1 Critics question Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center move, citing costs, capacity
2 Virginia screwed Duke again, getting better seed, bracket despite ACCT title game loss
3 Twenty years later: The curtain will never fall on my love for local theater
4 Waynesboro leaders don’t really want Jim Wood to step down: That was all kayfabe
5 Why are NC State, Pitt in, and UNC, Clemson, out? And what about the seeds for Duke, UVA?

Latest News

sports writer
Sports

Pat Forde, the ‘towering fraud’ of the interwebs, takes his annual shot at Tony Bennett

Chris Graham
Local

‘A leader for his peers:’ Waynesboro High’s Omir Foster is Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year

Rebecca Barnabi

The Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County chose Omir Foster as the 2023 recipient of the Youth of the Year award.

virginia department of conservation and recreation
Virginia

DCR accepting grant applications for existing trails this year, not new construction

Rebecca Barnabi

Projects to enhance existing land and water trails are eligible for Virginia DCR's 2023 Recreational Trails Program.

police
Local

Massie Mill man dies in single-vehicle crash in Nelson County Tuesday

Crystal Graham
ncaa tournament logo
Sports

Madness: Late Furman steal, three stuns fourth-seeded Virginia

Chris Graham
U.S./World

Senators request complete analysis of use in U.S. of Chinese company’s drones

Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia

Applications for USDA funding of Virginia wetlands easements due Friday

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy