The sports bros are awfully happy that the USWNT lost in the Women’s World Cup
The sports bros are awfully happy that the USWNT lost in the Women’s World Cup

Chris Graham
The dickless losers who got their panties in a bunch over Bud Light are now, predictably, gleeing in the defeat of the U.S. in the Women’s World Cup, because, you know, ‘Murica.

The likes of Jason Whitlock (“Wish one of the Sweden players would ‘Angel Reese’ Rapinoe”), who I’ve at least heard of, were at it with their verbal effluvia, along with a bunch of chodes who are new to me, like T.J. Moe, a former NFL training camp tackling dummy who is the affirmative action white guy at Whitlock’s latest media grift.

“I’m glad they lost. The attitude of the USWNT reflect (sic) such poor values it’s sickening. They need an overhaul,” Moe, who self-identifies as “Christian” on his Xwitter bio, offered on the dying social media app.

“The America-hating, entitled, ungrateful group, led by Megan Rapinoe, needs to go. Quite fitting she’s the one who blew their best chance to win,” Xweeted Moe, who later clarified, in the face of people calling him out for being a total asshat, that he “care(s) far more about our American values and how they’re being presented than any game we ever play,” whatever that means.

And then there’s this from the hung like a Ken doll Clay Travis:

“Any men’s team that was as cocky as this US women’s soccer team and got eliminated this early in a shocking upset would get absolutely obliterated by sports media. Prediction: watch how quickly left wing US sports media will rush to label any criticism of this women’s team sexism.”

Where to start here: “shocking upset”? Team USA was, yes, ranked #1 in the FIFA women’s world rankings heading into the tournament, but Sweden was ranked third; this isn’t UMBC beating Virginia or Farleigh Dickinson beating Purdue.

Then there’s the notion he’s pushing that there’s even such a thing as “left wing US sports media.”

I’m in sports press boxes regularly; it’s a Trump cult, dude.

We get it; the bros don’t like women’s sports, don’t like women who play sports, prefer women barefoot, hot, mute and interested in their neckbeards.

It’s the America hate from these impotents that stands out, along with their armies of incel stans.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

